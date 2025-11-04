From ASICS to Nike, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations as well as the return, three decades later, of the OG Air Jordan 12.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike SB x Eric Koston Air Max 95

Nike

Release Date: November 7

Editor's Notes: In an unexpected mash-up of worlds, Nike’s SB skate division rebuilt the Air Max 95 from the ground up to make it a kickflip-friendly thrasher without losing its signature bulky shape. Now, OG skater Eric Koston puts his spin on the Air Max skate shoe.

ASICS Lifewalker Heritage

Asics

Release Date: From November 1

Editor's Notes: Few things compare to the comfort of slipping on a pair of house shoes. The ASICS Lifewalker is one such house shoe, but built for the outside.

FIDAN NOVRUZOVA x ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16

Fidan Novruzova

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Azerbaijani-Moldovan designer Fidan Novruzova turns ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16 into a dress shoe. Well, kinda. This dapper fringed sneaker is handmade using the same leather found in Novruzova’s formal footwear.

Nike Air Jordan 12 Taxi

Nike

Release Date: November 8

Editor's Notes: Inspired by Michael Jordan’s unstoppable ascent, Japan’s ancient Rising Sun flag, and NYC’s yellow cabs, veteran Nike designer Tinker Hatfield first unveiled the OG Air Jordan 12 in 1996. Nearly thirty years later, Nike is bringing this classic shoe back.

adidas SPZL Lytham

END.

Release Date: November 6

Editor's Notes: This pair of brown suede moccasins looks classic and preppy from above, but flip them over and you’ll find a sneaker sole underneath.

adidas x Mr Bailey Adizero Aruku Yagi

adidas

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: "I’m constantly trying to create something I haven’t seen before,” London-based artist and designer Mr Bailey said a few months back ahead of the launch of his latest adidas collaboration. And certainly, I can't think of any shoes from the German sportswear giant that look so brilliantly post-apocalyptic.

INVINCIBLE x Clarks Wallabee

Invincible

Release Date: November 6

Editor's Notes: INVINCIBLE thrives in the face of age-old shoes, habitually tearing apart normal footwear to reveal the inherent beauty beneath. Its take on the Clarks Wallabee, Clarks’ signature shoe, is yet another rough-edged beauty.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.