A Conceptual Footwear Designer Is Let Loose on a Classic adidas Runner

Behind its dark, almost sci-fi-looking build, MRBAILEY’s new adidas collaboration is hiding a classic adidas runner.

The London-based sneaker designer has created the ARUKU YAGI, an imposing all-black sneaker, out of adidas’ chunked-up everyday runner, the Adizero Aruku.

The collaborative shoe features layers of high-performance materials combining a semi-translucent, multi-layered no-sew TPU mesh with double-layered mudguards and sculptural rear plaques that look akin to carbon spoilers on a race car.

Nothing changes about the extra-thick BOOST midsoles of the original Adizero ARUKU shoe, but MRBAILEY adds a textured trail outsole grip that gives the sneaker an extra-aggressive edge.

For the uninitiated, MRBAILEY is an independent artist and conceptual designer redefining sneaker design through organic forms and alien-like structures.

“I’ve always been interested in how natural engineering can inform footwear technology,” he explained in a statement. “Blending monochromatic palettes with structural complexity, I’m constantly trying to create something I haven’t seen before.”

His past adidas collaborations have included bulbous soles, tentacle-inspired textures, and unconventional toggles. The ARUKU YAGI continues this narrative with a chunky, rugged runner silhouette.

“adidas has always given me space to explore the edges of what footwear can be, not just as a product but as an idea. I don’t see myself as a typical collaborator; I come into these projects with a mindset closer to an industrial designer or experimental sculptor,” he said. “They indulge my ideas and obsession with process, and in return, I try to push the conversation forward.”

The next chapter in their collaboration, the ARUKU YAGI, will be released this fall.

