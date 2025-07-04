Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Conceptual Footwear Designer Is Let Loose on a Classic adidas Runner

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Behind its dark, almost sci-fi-looking build, MRBAILEY’s new adidas collaboration is hiding a classic adidas runner.

The London-based sneaker designer has created the ARUKU YAGI, an imposing all-black sneaker, out of adidas’ chunked-up everyday runner, the Adizero Aruku

Shop adidas ARUKU

The collaborative shoe features layers of high-performance materials combining a semi-translucent, multi-layered no-sew TPU mesh with double-layered mudguards and sculptural rear plaques that look akin to carbon spoilers on a race car. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nothing changes about the extra-thick BOOST midsoles of the original Adizero ARUKU shoe, but MRBAILEY adds a textured trail outsole grip that gives the sneaker an extra-aggressive edge.

adidas
1 / 5

For the uninitiated, MRBAILEY is an independent artist and conceptual designer redefining sneaker design through organic forms and alien-like structures. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“I’ve always been interested in how natural engineering can inform footwear technology,” he explained in a statement. “Blending monochromatic palettes with structural complexity, I’m constantly trying to create something I haven’t seen before.”

His past adidas collaborations have included bulbous soles, tentacle-inspired textures, and unconventional toggles. The ARUKU YAGI continues this narrative with a chunky, rugged runner silhouette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“adidas has always given me space to explore the edges of what footwear can be, not just as a product but as an idea. I don’t see myself as a typical collaborator; I come into these projects with a mindset closer to an industrial designer or experimental sculptor,” he said. “They indulge my ideas and obsession with process, and in return, I try to push the conversation forward.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The next chapter in their collaboration, the ARUKU YAGI, will be released this fall. 

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$84.50
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$72.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • Handmade in Italy, a Once-Forgotten adidas Runner Goes Luxe
  • How to Rock the adidas Aruku Without Breaking a Sweat (Literally)
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The Stacked Platform on adidas Originals’ ADIZERO ARUKU Will Have You on Cloud Nine
What To Read Next
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
  • Can You Make a Parisian Souvenir Shop Cool? Pigalle Says, Yes
  • Slawn and HUGO Unveil New High Octane Collab In London
  • Nike Kicks Off a New Era for Women’s Football in Germany
  • A Conceptual Footwear Designer Is Let Loose on a Classic adidas Runner
  • Tiffany’s Idea of Sporty? Stainless Steel & Tiffany Blue Dials
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now