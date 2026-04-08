From adidas to Puma, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

​This week’s selection sees fresh chapters in long-running collaborations — such as Converse x Tyler The Creator and Puma x Jil Sander — as well as a new pair of Nike Air Force 1's in a new colorway delicious enough to bite into.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Puma x Jil Sander K-Street Suede

Jils Sander x Puma K-Street Suede Sneakers $525 Buy at END.

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Jil Sander is a brand that has has made effortlessly cool restraint its signature in recent years, now it's bringing that same energy to its ongoing Puma collaboration. The K-Street keeps things typically restrained, perforated suede, a barely-there sole, and just enough branding to let you know who's behind it.

Hartcopy x adidas BW Army Black

Hartcopy x adidas BW Army Black $154 Buy at StockX

Release Date: April 9

Editor's Notes: A study in restraint, the BW Army arrives stripped of excess and rooted in its German military origins. Hartcopy’s touch is subtle, elevated materials, sharper execution, no unnecessary noise. Black leather and gum sole keep it firmly in the realm of timeless. Less a reinvention, more a precise calibration of a silhouette that never needed fixing.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Mystic Navy and Grape Ice

Nike Air Force 1 Low Mystic Navy and Grape Ice $120 Buy at Nike

Release Date: April 9

Editor's Notes: Few sneakers live up to the Air Force 1’s legacy, this pair doesn’t try to, it just reframes it. Patent leather in mystic navy brings a high-gloss edge, cut through with grape colored accents. The DNA stays intact: 1982 tooling, familiar weight, unmistakable presence.

CHITO x Crocs Classic Crafted Clog

CHITO x Crocs Classic Crafted Clog $90 Buy at Crocs

Release Date: April 9

Editor's Notes: Nobody asked for a furry Croc. Nobody knew they needed one either. Chito throws a long-haired faux fur upper on the Classic Clog and somehow makes it work, keeping the iconic shape intact while turning the material dial all the way up. This is one funky lookin' clog.

Converse Archives x Tyler The Creator 1908 Coach Jogger

Convers Archives x Tyler The Creator 1908 Coach Jogger Cameo Blue $115 Buy at Naked Copenhagen

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: A deep archive pull, the Coach Jogger returns through Tyler’s 1908 line with a sharper, more deliberate lens. Suede overlays and nylon underlays anchor it in ‘70s running heritage, elevated through considered color blocking. The low-profile silhouette aligns with the never-ending shift toward slimmer, flatter sneakers. It lands somewhere between reference and remix.

Palace x Nike Air Max 95

Nike x Palace Air Max 95 $200 Buy at Palace

Release Date: April 10

Editor's Notes: Palace and Nike are back for round three, and they've brought a spray can. The Air Max 95 gets a metallic silver to black gradient that nods to the legendary Air Max 97 Silver Bullet, a detail that'll mean a lot to the right person. A 25-piece apparel collection drops alongside it, and if that wasn't enough, the two are throwing a pub tour to celebrate. Only Palace.

PUMA x NAHMIAS Speedcat

Puma x Nahmias Speedcat Black $160 Buy at PUMA

Release Date: April 10

Editor's Notes: Doni Nahmias brings his Summerland, California roots to one of Puma's most iconic silhouettes. The Speedcat has had a big couple of years, and this might be its most interesting chapter yet. Three different colorways, one iconic silhouette.

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