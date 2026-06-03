From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

Among other highlights, this week’s selection sees a bunch of cool collaborations roll in: next chapters in the books of established partnerships like between New Balance x Stone Island, and adidas x Coca-Cola, as well as premier link-ups, like in the case of ASICS x Hidden NY.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Salomon X-ALP Woven

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Built for endurance and adventure, Salomon has made a business of delivering sneakers that do more than look the part. In this case, the X-ALP Woven does both. Drenched in a sunkissed yellow with hits of "garden green", this is undoubtedly a performance sneaker that was made for the summer months. The woven upper keeps you feeling cool, while looking it.

adidas x Coca-Cola Predator Sala

Release Date: June 6

Editor's Notes: adidas and Coca-Cola sure know how to blend two iconic brands together to create a collab that should be awful, but is actually great. The Predator Sala in particular, that is. With its sporty, almost soccer aesthetic, this Diet Coke inspired sneaker features a droplet effect that nails that moment when you crack open a cold can on a warm day, subtle, but honestly, kind of genius.

New Balance x Stone Island 1890

New Balance New Balance x Stone Island 1890 Sneaker $285 Buy at END. UK

Release Date: June 4

Editor's Notes: New Balance and Stone Island have been steadily collabing on truly great sneakers since 2021, and the 1890 is no exception. This pair feels like the best of both worlds, New Balance’s comfort and chunky silhouette meets Stone Island’s taste for tech and the unexpected details. It’s a collab that actually feels like a collab, not just a logo swap.

adidas Samba Bowling

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: adidas knows there's power in the Samba's wearability – it’s a shoe that’s become uniform at this point. But there was always a time and a place for the laid-back skinny sneaker. The Samba Bowling changes that. Same contrasting leather and suede accents, same Samba-like toe, same iconic Three Stripes. The only difference really is the platform it all lives on.

Vans Crosspath XC

Vans Crosspath XC Shoe $145 Buy at Vans

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Vans and skate shoes go hand in hand, we know this. But there’s more to the brand than you might realize; it’s actually pretty damn good at performance sneakers, too. The Crosspath XC is every bit as functional as its competitors, while still managing to keep that signature Vans attitude alive and well.

Nike Air Liquid Max

Nike Air Liquid Max Bright Crimson Fire Red $240 Buy at StockX

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: The Air Liquid Max made a splash when it initially dropped. Now, Nike is swapping out the swampy green for a taste of heat. That renowned air unit sole will once again leave you wondering how on earth you’re staying upright. Like its predecessor, people are either going to love this feature, or absolutely hate it. No middle ground here.

ASICS x Hidden NY Gel Kinetic

ASICS HIDDEN NY x GEL-KINETIC 2.0 $270 Buy at asics

Release Date: June 5

Editor's Notes: ASICS and Hidden NY aren’t here to play it safe. For their GEL-KINETIC 2.0 collab, the New York tastemakers go full “Past, Present, Future,” bridging Y2K nostalgia with Y3K fantasy. The colorway does wonders, too. Crisp white with hits of bright green, clean enough for a tennis tournament, ready for the track, and just as suited for the street.

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