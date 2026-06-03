Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Among other highlights, this week’s selection sees a bunch of cool collaborations roll in: next chapters in the books of established partnerships like between New Balance x Stone Island, and adidas x Coca-Cola, as well as premier link-ups, like in the case of ASICS x Hidden NY.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Salomon X-ALP Woven

SalomonX-ALP Woven Yellow
$190
Buy at Salomon

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Built for endurance and adventure, Salomon has made a business of delivering sneakers that do more than look the part. In this case, the X-ALP Woven does both. Drenched in a sunkissed yellow with hits of "garden green", this is undoubtedly a performance sneaker that was made for the summer months. The woven upper keeps you feeling cool, while looking it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

adidas x Coca-Cola Predator Sala

AdidasCoca-Cola Predator Sala
$140
Buy at adidas US

Release Date: June 6

Editor's Notes: adidas and Coca-Cola sure know how to blend two iconic brands together to create a collab that should be awful, but is actually great. The Predator Sala in particular, that is. With its sporty, almost soccer aesthetic, this Diet Coke inspired sneaker features a droplet effect that nails that moment when you crack open a cold can on a warm day, subtle, but honestly, kind of genius.

New Balance x Stone Island 1890

New BalanceNew Balance x Stone Island 1890 Sneaker
$285
Buy at END. UK

Release Date: June 4

Editor's Notes: New Balance and Stone Island have been steadily collabing on truly great sneakers since 2021, and the 1890 is no exception. This pair feels like the best of both worlds, New Balance’s comfort and chunky silhouette meets Stone Island’s taste for tech and the unexpected details. It’s a collab that actually feels like a collab, not just a logo swap.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

adidas Samba Bowling

AdidasSamba Bowling
$248
Buy at KicksCrew

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: adidas knows there's power in the Samba's wearability – it’s a shoe that’s become uniform at this point. But there was always a time and a place for the laid-back skinny sneaker. The Samba Bowling changes that. Same contrasting leather and suede accents, same Samba-like toe, same iconic Three Stripes. The only difference really is the platform it all lives on.

Vans Crosspath XC

Vans Crosspath XC Shoe
$145
Buy at Vans

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Vans and skate shoes go hand in hand, we know this. But there’s more to the brand than you might realize; it’s actually pretty damn good at performance sneakers, too. The Crosspath XC is every bit as functional as its competitors, while still managing to keep that signature Vans attitude alive and well.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike Air Liquid Max

NikeAir Liquid Max Bright Crimson Fire Red
$240
Buy at StockX

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: The Air Liquid Max made a splash when it initially dropped. Now, Nike is swapping out the swampy green for a taste of heat. That renowned air unit sole will once again leave you wondering how on earth you’re staying upright. Like its predecessor, people are either going to love this feature, or absolutely hate it. No middle ground here. 

ASICS x Hidden NY Gel Kinetic

ASICSHIDDEN NY x GEL-KINETIC 2.0
$270
Buy at asics

Release Date: June 5

Editor's Notes: ASICS and Hidden NY aren’t here to play it safe. For their GEL-KINETIC 2.0 collab, the New York tastemakers go full “Past, Present, Future,” bridging Y2K nostalgia with Y3K fantasy. The colorway does wonders, too. Crisp white with hits of bright green, clean enough for a tennis tournament, ready for the track, and just as suited for the street.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Cubist Masterpiece Returns With Patent Shine
  • adidas Clearly Knows the Superstar’s Simplicity Still Turns Heads
  • Nike’s Newest Kobe Baller Is a Triple-Word Score for Caitlin Clark
  • The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Is Looking "Pine" As Hell
  • These Ultra-Luxe Vans Skate Shoes Are Pierced & Patched By Hand (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ Ibiza Inspired Slim Sneaker Is All About Controlled Chaos
  • From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • adidas’ Cubist Masterpiece Returns With Patent Shine
  • Chronically On-Linen
  • adidas Clearly Knows the Superstar’s Simplicity Still Turns Heads
  • Nike’s Newest Kobe Baller Is a Triple-Word Score for Caitlin Clark
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now