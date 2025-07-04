Can You Make a Parisian Souvenir Shop Cool? Pigalle Says, Yes

Stéphane Ashpool, the designer behind Pigalle and one of Paris streetwear’s most influential voices, just opened Souvenir Pigalle. The cozy, 25-square-meter, colorful jewel box of a store is tucked into Paris' 9th arrondissement, right across from the iconic basketball court he helped build.

Inspired by his newborn son and a lifetime in the Pigalle neighborhood, it’s practically a memory capsule and ode to a community that Ashpool loves and continues to actively grow in.

“Paris was and is full of eccentric people. Dad worked in knitwear design. Mom was a ballet dancer from Sarajevo… I grew up surrounded by discipline and creativity,” Ashpool told Highsnobeity in our previous FRONTPAGE interview.

That eccentricity is on full display at the new Souvenir Pigalle.

Pigalle Souvenir 1 / 6

The space is colorful and whimsical. Its design language exists somewhere between ‘50s French poster art and New Wave cinema (go ahead, open MUBI and queue up Godard).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At launch, the store stocks adult and kids apparel under Souvenir Pigalle and Sport Pigalle, new labels recently established by Ashpool, along with trading cards, posters, mugs, fans, and other collectible curios.

A juice bar dubbed Jim & Juice (yes, really) and pastries by rising local talent Ichaka round out the hangout vibe. Found at 17 rue Duperré, the store is only open on weekends.

Ashpool says he built the space “just for fun,” but that undersells what he’s created: A neighborhood hub that’s equal parts streetwear drop and cultural archive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like much of his work, Souvenir Pigalle blends fashion, sport, memory, and community into something that feels lived-in and playful.

Forget Eiffel Tower keychains. This is a souvenir shop for those who know Pigalle is more than a pin on your Google Maps.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.