Stone Island's Nylon Metal Is Back and Better Than Ever

Stone Island SS23 is well and truly underway, and with that, it brings a host of returning favorites, plus plenty of surprises tucked away to be unveiled as the season progresses. Its latest treat? Nylon Metal.

There are some things within the Stone Island roster that are such quintessential parts of any season, moreover, the brand and its archive as a whole, that the season's progression feels halted without them. Of course, they're never too far away, with SI having mastered the art of the rollout.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Some of us cling to the sidelines waiting for Shadow Project to peep its head, while others prefer the monochromatic looks of Ghost or sea-worthy Marina. Whatever takes your fancy, you cannot deny the importance of the icon that is Nylon Metal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A fabrication famed across seasons, decades, and generations, this undisputed banger is Stone Island at its best – a statement fabric with a finish parallel to none, copied by many but mastered by one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nylon Metal is about as good as it gets. So named for its metallic shimmer, 2023's iteration of the fabric has been crafted ECONYL regenerated yarns – the life-ended nylon, pre, and post-consumer. It is recycled with a complex depolymerization process to create this fiber that retains its original performance.

Offered up on a range of products that include accessories, pants, outerwear, and vests, 2023's take on Nylon Metal spans a plethora of rich tones, green through pink, giving the range the depth it deserves.

You can catch the new Nylon Metal line-up online now via Stone Island.