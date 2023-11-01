Sign up to never miss a drop
Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round

in StyleWords By Alek Rose

The greatest gift that workwear gave us was its jackets. Hard-wearing canvas stacked with pockets was always going to resound with a function-in-demand market. In the same way that technical styles dominate much of the scene now, workwear jackets have always been unapologetically themselves and we’ve loved every bit of them.

From the OG chore coats to modern interpretations and luxury updates, workwear jackets come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, making them an extremely versatile addition to the wardrobe, too.

The best part is that classic workwear jackets basically work all year round. From the depths of winter (you might need to supplement them with a down layer) to warm summer evenings, it is the no-fuss top layer that you need on your side.

Universal Works Field Jacket

Field Jacket

$235

Universal Works

Buy at Mr Porter

Inspired by seeing his family members wear workwear growing up, co-founder David Keyte created Universal Works to put a contemporary spin on the styles they would work in. The Field Jacket comes in wool-blend fleece that retains warmth and gives it a casual, loose structure.

Carhartt WIP OG Chore Coat

OG Chore Coat

$288

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Highsnobiety

Possibly the most famous workwear brand around, you can't mention workwear without mentioning Carhartt. This jacket from its streetwear-focused WIP line decks out its OG Chore Coat with durable organic cotton Dearborn canvas.

Andersson Bell Check Print Work Jacket

Check Print Work Jacket

$619

Andersson Bell

Buy at Luisaviaroma

A very deconstructed take on a work jacket, there'll be loose threads constantly getting in the way if you ever decide to do any manual labor wearing this.

A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson Veste Marin

Veste Marin

$495

A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson

Buy at Highsnobiety

As part of his collaboration with the brand, J.W. Anderson enlisted A.P.C.'s expertise in denim to create this chore coat. The outerwear piece keeps everything traditional except for its boxy shape and raw hem at the bottom.

Jacquemus Le Blouson Trivela

Le Blouson Trivela

$860

Jacquemus

Buy at Highsnobiety

This Jacquemus design takes the classic cotton canvas workwear jacket and amps up the proportions a bit to turn it oversized and boxy.

Kapital Denim-Jacquard Jacket

Denim-Jacquard Jacket

$440

Kapital

Buy at Mr Porter

Few brands do denim better than Kapital. The Japanese brand puts its own spin on Americana and often creates remakes of workwear pieces in the process. This jacket comes in indigo denim and has a palm tree embroidered graphic you're more likely to expect on a Hawaiian shirt.

Dickies Canvas Deck Jacket

Canvas Deck Jacket

$178

Dickies

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Having created workwear since it was founded in 1922, this is one of Dickies classic designs. The duck canvas jacket can handle cold weather thanks to its soft sherpa lining and collar.

Marine Serre Workwear Jacket

Workwear Jacket

$770

Marine Serre

Buy at Highsnobiety

The general rule of workwear jackets is that the more hidden pockets there are, the more practical it is — and there are loads of cleverly disguised pockets in this jacket. Arriving from Marine Serre, the outerwear piece comes in cotton-blend twill and has the brand's obligatory moon logo repeated on the left chest pocket.

Junya Watanabe x Levi's Cotton and Wool Jacket

Cotton and Wool Jacket

$1126

Junya Watanabe x Levi's

Buy at Slam Jam

Junya Watanabe took the classic Levi's Trucker jacket, cut it up, and Frankensteined it back together to create this collaborative release.

Meta Campania Collective Owen Zip-Up Jacket

Owen Zip-Up Jacket

$1650

Meta Campania Collective

Buy at Highsnobiety

Meta Campania Collective produces clothing for a different type of work than traditional workwear, it explores the uniform of artists — and does so with high-end craftsmanship. The Owen Jacket is made from sturdy cotton canvas material with a contrasting corduroy collar.

Balenciaga Oversized cotton blend workwear parka

Oversized cotton blend workwear parka

$3560

Balenciaga

Buy at Luisaviaroma

No matter how many times I browse its online shop, Balenciaga's pricing will never fail to surprise me. Paying over $3.5k for a pre-distressed work jacket is very steep but if your bank account stretches that far, it is a beautifully pre-distressed work jacket.

