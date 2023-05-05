Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Party On! Stone Island Is Headed to Primavera Sound Barcelona

Written by Sam Cole in Style

If you're fortunate enough to reside in a city where Stone Island's landed on tour, you'll know that there's more to the brand than apparel and material experimentation. Its other passion sits within its subcultural alignments in music, presented through a series of carefully curated live music events.

Through Stone Island Presents, the Italian powerhouse has hosted genre-spanning music experiences in the heart of London and Manchester. The event series forms part of an ongoing partnership with C2C Festival under the banner of Stone Island Sound, which, this summer, will be making its festival debut at Primavera Sound Barcelona.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the evolution of Stone Island and C2C's relationship, the pair's creative outputs have expanded internationally, with Stone Island Presents serving as a precursor to the two-piece offering set to reach this summer's festival circuit.

Beginning in June at Primavera Sound, Barcelona's iconic three-day festival in the heart of the city, Stone Island Sound will make its festival debut via the Stone Island Stage, housing a carefully curated line-up from all corners of the globe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Once the Barcelona stint is done and dusted, the Stone Island Stage will be packing up and headed out to Turin for a full program at C2C Festival, bringing the partnership to a spiritual center point.

If this series of events across Europe is anything like past offerings in the UK, fans of both Stone Island and electronic music are in for an experience to remember.

