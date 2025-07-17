For Studio Nicholson, "Everything Must Feel Natural & Not Tortured" (EXCLUSIVE)

The entire aim of the Studio Nicholson project is to create all-purpose clothing that defies effort. Much, much easier said than done.

"Everything must feel natural and not tortured," said founder Nick Wakeman. She's speaking of the University of Cambridge's in-house art gallery, Kettle's Yard, but might as well be summing up Studio Nicholson itself.

This is the process of assembling a complete wardrobe of retooled classics that're not quite ordinary but only avant in their reconsideration of convention.

For Studio Nicholson's Fall 2025 collection, that means dark-wash jeans with subtly dropped crotches offset by a narrowed leg, corduroy overdyed from green to black, and men's shirting generous enough to be unbound by gendered norms; "rather androgynous," Wakeman explained.

It's all fresh but, simultaneously, all familiar stuff to the longtime Studio Nicholson follower.

These are the folks for whom another offering of approachable all-purpose wardrobe staples merely offers a welcome opportunity to quietly update their seasonal styling.

It admittedly takes a canny eye to spot the elements of newness unique to Studio Nicholson, if one doesn't rely on the brand itself to lay out the details: seamless Scottish merino wool knitwear makes its debut, for instance, alongside a renewed approach to reconsidered militaria, like field shirts and utility pants.

The latter is especially so aligned with established Nicholson codes that it may otherwise escape notice.

But the point of the line isn't to perpetually and dramatically divert from the mean. Quite the opposite in fact. Studio Nicholson's output is intended to be an uninterrupted stream of quiet clothing blended into a universal code of dress.

Sure, there's a statement shoe here (maybe two statement shoes) and a specific reference to utilitarian codes there but the overarching intent remains reliably Studio Nicholson, as evidenced by the new-season goods that've already begun trickling onto Studio Nicholson's website.

