How a Modest Modular Maker Made an Ancient Bagmaker Better

Trying to define the color of Studio Nicholson and YOSHIDA & Co.’s collaboration is near-impossible. Not even the creator of the bags can accurately put a single color to them!

“What stands out in our collaboration is the interesting color of the nylon taffeta. It is a really, really special material that is neither black, grey, or navy, making it extremely versatile,” says Nick Wakeman, founder and creative director of Studio Nicholson, in a statement.

For now, let’s just call it an ambiguous, neutral hue.

Crafted from recycled high-density taffeta nylon, that is salt-treated for fluorine-free water-repellency, Studio Nicholson’s signature minimalist touch is brought to three bags by POTR (a YOSHIDA & Co. sublabel), exclusively unveiled here by Highsnobiety.

A military-inspired Bonsac shoulder bag, a versatile messenger bag, and a daily key pouch set are all dressed in that ambiguous-colored matte nylon. And on the inside of the Japanese-made bags, more nerdy fabric specs emerge for the lining: Three-layer bonding and 70D durable ripstop.

Releasing on May 1, via both brand’s stores, the selection of bags stays true to the nylon fabric YOSHIDA & Co. is renowned for (a product of the label upcycling the material from MA-1 flight jackets for its first bags). However, thanks to Studio Nicholson’s influence, it’s a different, elevated breed of nylon.

And this comes just days after the cult Japanese bag maker launched its first collection of plant-based nylon accessories in celebration of its 90th anniversary.

YOSHIDA & Co. will never abandon its signature nylon, but it will continually find ways to improve it.