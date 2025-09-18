When Japanese-Made Clothes Make the Everyday Cinematic

Nick Wakeman, creative director of British label Studio Nicholson, and Hideki Mizobata, director of Japanese institution BEAMS Plus, found common ground in movies. Specifically, in the wardrobes of 1970s cinema.

Their debut collaboration draws from those icons, characters and actors you like know as much for their silver screen roles as for their place on your archive boards. Garments read as part of identity. Columbo’s rumpled overcoat. George Peppard’s tailored polish. Diane Keaton’s layered ease. These clothes suggest backstory and personality. They are not flashy. They are not trend driven. They feel lived in and authentic.

Less costume than character study, the collection pulls design cues from those cinematic references and refines them into everyday uniforms.

Think of the swagger Falk carried on screen — Studio Nicholson and BEAMS Plus channel that energy into a gabardine coat, hand-glued by Japanese artisans, with a weight that carries the same aura.

A film enthusiast will catch the casual charm of the “Lisa” Oxford and its paired denim. A fashion obsessive will clock the fabric. The indigo denim is woven slowly on shuttle looms in Okayama, giving it both strength and depth.

The dialogue between cinephile and fashion obsessive continues across the capsule. A BEAMS-coded preppy blazer and a heavyweight loopback sweatshirt recall Annie Hall’s cool refracted through an East Village lens.

A tailored Alvy Singer pleat pant in supple toffee corduroy sits next to a soft blazer that feels as at home in Manhattan’s cinematic universe as it does in BEAMS’ lookbook.

Shot on the streets of Tokyo, the lookbook plays more like film stills than a campaign. Models bike through alleys, linger in stairwells, and wait in train cars. Each frame feels lifted from a director of photography’s reel.

Studio Nicholson and BEAMS Plus have drawn from film to create beautifully made, thoughtful clothing that turns the everyday into something cinematic.

The 19-piece collaboration lands because neither brand flinches. Studio Nicholson brings its architecture and atmospheric mood while BEAMS Plus brings Ivy codes and Japanese craft. Available September 18 via Studio Nicholson’s website, together they sharpen the picture, reworking cinematic archetypes into modern uniforms stitched with weight and detail.

