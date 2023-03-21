Thanks to 'Swarm,' There's a Renewed Interest In a Forgotten Culkin Brother

Chlöe, you aren't alone. Rory Culkin's Swarm scene also has the internet by the throat.

The Culkin brother guest-stars in the first episode of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers's psychological drama as Dre's nameless one-night stand. During an awkward morning-after encounter, he offers Dre some a bowl of strawberries — while he's buttass naked.

What sent the internet wild is when the camera panned to his private parts squished against the glass dish. It's a weird moment to thirst over (more like a jumpscare for me), but hey, it's got social media thirsting over Culkin.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

One of eight of the Culkin clan (ICYMI: Macaulay and Kieran Culkin are his brothers), Rory is known for his roles in movies like Loads of Chaos, Signs, and Scream 4 (the superior Scream. Fight me).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The underrated Culkin has always maintained somewhat of a dedicated fanbase (there's quite a few fan pages created in his honor), long recognized by his admirers as a vamp-level heartthrob (Edward Cullen's out, Rory Culkin's in).

Thanks to his Swarm scene, the Rory agenda is back up and running.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

According to Nabers, the scene is actually inspired by a real-life situation that happened to Donald Glover. Instead, it was cherries rather than strawberries.

"Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked, he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey,'" Nabers stated during an interview.

"She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries." Touché.