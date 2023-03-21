Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Thanks to 'Swarm,' There's a Renewed Interest In a Forgotten Culkin Brother

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Chlöe, you aren't alone. Rory Culkin's Swarm scene also has the internet by the throat.

The Culkin brother guest-stars in the first episode of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers's psychological drama as Dre's nameless one-night stand. During an awkward morning-after encounter, he offers Dre some a bowl of strawberries — while he's buttass naked.

What sent the internet wild is when the camera panned to his private parts squished against the glass dish. It's a weird moment to thirst over (more like a jumpscare for me), but hey, it's got social media thirsting over Culkin.

One of eight of the Culkin clan (ICYMI: Macaulay and Kieran Culkin are his brothers), Rory is known for his roles in movies like Loads of Chaos, Signs, and Scream 4 (the superior Scream. Fight me).

The underrated Culkin has always maintained somewhat of a dedicated fanbase (there's quite a few fan pages created in his honor), long recognized by his admirers as a vamp-level heartthrob (Edward Cullen's out, Rory Culkin's in).

Thanks to his Swarm scene, the Rory agenda is back up and running.

According to Nabers, the scene is actually inspired by a real-life situation that happened to Donald Glover. Instead, it was cherries rather than strawberries.

"Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked, he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey,'" Nabers stated during an interview.

"She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries." Touché.

