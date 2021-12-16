Syng's 3D Audio Is Unlike Anything You've Heard, Felt, or Seen Before

"The world is in 3D. Shouldn’t your sound be, too?"

Syng, an up-and-coming audio company founded by Apple alum Christopher Stringer, answers its own question with an emphatic yes.

The brand's hero product, the Cell Alpha speaker, transforms the act of listening into a three-dimensional experience via Triphonic audio, a technology that helped Syng snag $48.75 million in Series A funding.

Syng 1 / 2

"The Cell Alpha uses Triphonic technology to learn the shape and character of your room," Stringer explains. "Armed with this knowledge, it’s able to project sound all throughout the room and around you, creating a fully immersive soundfield."

Syng's app allows users to "move" sound around the room, creating a fully personalized listening experience.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, for those who invest in multiple Cell Alphas, the speakers can actually sense where they're placed in relation to each other and adjust output accordingly.

"It’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard before," Stringer adds. (It is — I could feel the speaker's subwoofer in my stomach.)

Part speaker, part art object, the Cell Alpha is unlike anything you've ever seen before, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sitting on an adjustable, lamppost-like base, the speaker is a space age-y orb, a creation that would fit in nicely with a Ligne Roset couch, a Panton chair, and anything by Kartell.

"Aesthetically, we didn’t ask what shape we wanted to impose on the speaker," says Stringer, Jony Ive's first hire at Apple. "We asked, 'what shape does the speaker want to be?' My job as a designer is to get out of the way and... artfully embody the founding principle of the object."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For Stringer, the Cell Alpha operates on one foundational principle: "To create a single device — that can work in any quantity and in any layout to create a single sound field — that can play any form of audio content and fill the listener’s entire space with high-fidelity sound."

No small task!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With its artful design and powerful audio, the Cell Alpha is poised to become a must-have for anyone serious about music.

Syng's Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Damon Way hints at the company's plans for development. "We are focused on positioning Syng as a lifestyle audio brand, and have a lot of work to do there," he says. The company will also work to further invest in its community of creators and listeners, a pillar of the Syng brand.

The future of audio is here, and boy, does it sound — and look, and feel — good.