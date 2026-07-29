Crocs’ Trusty Clog Has Been Proteinmaxxing Like Never Before

Crocs' best sneaker just hit the gym. Ever since the Echo line landed, it’s quietly become one of Crocs’ strongest creations.

A clog with sneaker energy, it’s bulky without feeling cartoonish, comfortable without looking like it belongs in the house, proving the brand could push its most recognisable silhouette into new territory while still keeping its unmistakable DNA intact.

Now comes the Echo II Chrome, and it’s essentially the same formula with the dial turned all the way up.

The biggest talking point is, unsurprisingly, the finish. Draped in a futuristic chrome shell, the already chunky silhouette suddenly looks like it belongs on the set of a sci-fi blockbuster rather than your daily commute.

Crocs 1 / 4

Underneath, though, it’s still the same ridiculously comfortable shoe, packing Crocs’ signature footbed, breathable mesh panels, and a sculpted sole unit that somehow makes the oversized proportions feel surprisingly wearable.

If the original Echo Storm was Crocs dipping its toe into performance-inspired footwear, the Echo II Chrome feels like the brand cannonballing straight into the deep end. It takes everything that made its predecessor work and simply exaggerates it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Is it subtle? Absolutely not. Is that the point? Absolutely.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.