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Crocs’ Trusty Clog Has Been Proteinmaxxing Like Never Before

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Crocs' best sneaker just hit the gym. Ever since the Echo line landed, it’s quietly become one of Crocs’ strongest creations. 

A clog with sneaker energy, it’s bulky without feeling cartoonish, comfortable without looking like it belongs in the house, proving the brand could push its most recognisable silhouette into new territory while still keeping its unmistakable DNA intact.

shop crocs echo clog

Now comes the Echo II Chrome, and it’s essentially the same formula with the dial turned all the way up.

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The biggest talking point is, unsurprisingly, the finish. Draped in a futuristic chrome shell, the already chunky silhouette suddenly looks like it belongs on the set of a sci-fi blockbuster rather than your daily commute. 

Crocs
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Underneath, though, it’s still the same ridiculously comfortable shoe, packing Crocs’ signature footbed, breathable mesh panels, and a sculpted sole unit that somehow makes the oversized proportions feel surprisingly wearable.

If the original Echo Storm was Crocs dipping its toe into performance-inspired footwear, the Echo II Chrome feels like the brand cannonballing straight into the deep end. It takes everything that made its predecessor work and simply exaggerates it.

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Is it subtle? Absolutely not. Is that the point? Absolutely.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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