Telfar's Timberlands Are Anything but Work Boots

Telfar made a Timberland boot with the top back. A convertible Timberland, if you will, or more accurately a converted Timberland.

Put simply, Telfar took the six-inch stepper and made it a slip-on, shapeshifting the heavyweight classic into a sleek loafer of sorts.

And though the Slip-On Loafer is the wildest piece of the new Telfar × Timberland collection, it's far from the only item of note.

Plus, once you remember people were already DIY’ing their own mule Timbs on TikTok, you realize that the Slip-On Loafer was inevitable. It just so happens that it took Telfar to officially bring it to life.

That is the genius. Telfar did not invent the slip-on Timbs, it legitimized them. The result is a bulky workwear stomper almost bereft of its original DNA and all the stronger for it.

"For any season — or no reason; this loafer gives physical form to what’s been true regardless: Timbs are not just for the fall," Telfar said in a statement.

Again, the Telfar Slip-On Loafer is the centerpiece of a wider Timberland partnership.

Alongside the Slip-On shoes ($225), Telfar has created mid-height TImberland pull-ons ($350), towering 26-inch boots ($600), and new iterations of its cult shopping bag, all landing October 3 on Telfar’s site, before they arrive en masse on Timberland’s site October 8.

