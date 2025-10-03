Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Telfar's Timberlands Are Anything but Work Boots

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Timberland
1 / 4

Telfar made a Timberland boot with the top back. A convertible Timberland, if you will, or more accurately a converted Timberland. 

Put simply, Telfar took the six-inch stepper and made it a slip-on, shapeshifting the heavyweight classic into a sleek loafer of sorts.

Shop Timberland

And though the Slip-On Loafer is the wildest piece of the new Telfar × Timberland collection, it's far from the only item of note.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Plus, once you remember people were already DIY’ing their own mule Timbs on TikTok, you realize that the Slip-On Loafer was inevitable. It just so happens that it took Telfar to officially bring it to life.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That is the genius. Telfar did not invent the slip-on Timbs, it legitimized them. The result is a bulky workwear stomper almost bereft of its original DNA and all the stronger for it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"For any season — or no reason; this loafer gives physical form to what’s been true regardless: Timbs are not just for the fall," Telfar said in a statement.

Again, the Telfar Slip-On Loafer is the centerpiece of a wider Timberland partnership.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Alongside the Slip-On shoes ($225), Telfar has created mid-height TImberland pull-ons ($350), towering 26-inch boots ($600), and new iterations of its cult shopping bag, all landing October 3 on Telfar’s site, before they arrive en masse on Timberland’s site October 8.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Clean Skate Shoe Works Hard Like a Timberland Boot (Looks Like One, Too)
  • If Timberland Made Nike Air Force 1s...
  • This Leather Boat Shoe Quite Literally Glows
  • Nike's Autumnal Low-Rise Uptempo Is a Timberland Boot in Sneaker Form
  • Jacquemus’ Timberland Shoe Is a No-Brainer
What To Read Next
  • Nike Turned an Already-Luxe Leather Air Max Into a Straight-up Gem
  • Nike Gives a Velvet-Covered Classic the Love (& Flowers) It Deserves
  • The Virgil Abloh Archive Is More Than the Sum of Its 20,000 Parts (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Day in Milan with Onitsuka Tiger and Anfisa Letyago
  • Telfar's Timberlands Are Anything but Work Boots
  • Still Modern, Still LOEWE
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now