Telfar Infinity, Where Necklines Are for Legs & Armholes Are for Heads

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The all-new Telfar Infinity line is aptly named in more ways than one.

This new collection of deconstructed clothing took three years to be developed, which isn’t quite an infinity, but in the fast-paced fashion industry certainly feels like it. Plus, every item of clothing can seemingly be worn in an infinite number of ways.

The vast Telfar Infinity collection is designed to be adaptable, each item can be turned and twisted and manipulated to be worn in more ways than one.

For the tops — tight fitting halter bras and cropped tank tops — some of them are double ended with a neckline on the top and the bottom while others are designed with an extended armhole so you can also fit your head inside it.

And this is just the beginning. New from the New York-based brand are similarly double-ended dresses, tank tops that are skirts, t-shirts with four necklines, and I swear the Infinity Briefs could be worn as a top if you use a bit of imagination.

There are cleverly positioned cutouts and necklines where they shouldn’t be across the whole range, allowing every item to be worn in different ways. 

Available now on Telfar’s website, this deconstruction-centric line arrives along with a new line of stretch denim designed to fit a range of body types, plus a new bag.

The denim Dumpling Bag, first released last month, has just been restocked as part of this bumper collection.

While its bags have always made the headlines, and for good reason, this ilk of playful and unconventional construction can be found in all of Telfar's collections. However, with its Infiinity line, Telfar’s doubling down on deconstruction.

