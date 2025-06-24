From a Back Alley, Telfar Hosts the Biggest Runway Show In Fashion

Telfar plays by its own rules, as was made evident by Telfar's huge 20th anniversary fashion show.

Even before the show had begun, Telfar was busy reimagining the process of casting models. Normally a closed-door event, Telfar streamed the it all on TELFAR TV, the brand’s disruptive, public-access television channel, giving viewers the power to reality TV-style vote for the folks who'd walks the runway.

Those who made the cut joined Telfar’s friends, family, and collaborators as part of a huge, almost-200-person cast.

In terms of the sheer number of looks presented, that’s almost assuredly the season's biggest show.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But if celebrating two decades of independent business while becoming the world’s largest Black-owned fashion brand isn’t the time to pull out all the stops, when is?

Telfar / Don Ashby 1 / 10

This vast collection of Telfar-clad models walked a runway on New York’s narrow, cobblestoned Cortland Alley between Canal and Walker Street, behind Telfar’s flagship store.

New York Fashion Week isn’t till September, and most of the fashion industry is in Milan for the Italian version. But that doesn’t phase Telfar.

“Everything Telfar couldn't rely on when we first started this line: investors, buyers, factors, distributors, press, celebs, co-signs, D, E, or I — we still don't rely on today,” it said in its show notes. “Everything we did rely on: family, friends, vision, bullshit alarms, and commitment — holds us down to this day.”

Across Telfar's huge Spring/Summer 2026 collection, there were seven separate capsules.

Telfar

Some of them are available to buy now, others will release in monthly drops lasting till next fall (you didn’t expect Telfar to adhere to the fashion calendar, did you?).

Much of it was classic Telfar but there were also abundant new twists.

The brand’s signature deconstructed tops, made to be worn twisted or upside down, were worn alongside a collection of sleek polo shirts and flowy suits that breezed through the New York summer heat.

There were also new bags, the product category that propelled Telfar to viral stardom. Crinkly nylon totes replicating the look of plastic deli shopping bags, while Telfar’s popular shopping bag was reimagined as a concise hobo tote.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From all angles, this was a 20th anniversary celebration done entirely on Telfar's terms: Outside of the fashion calendar, with its own community, and in the back alley behind its store.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.