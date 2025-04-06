Behold, the Paper Telfar Bag

The rest of the world may be going paperless. But in the Telfar universe, the brand is doing the opposite (well, sort of). Enter the new paper Telfar bag.

Telfar's new "paper" shopping bag isn't exactly made of paper. Instead, the New York label has wrapped its instantly recognizable silhouette in Tyvek, a durable synthetic material with a paper-like look.

Tyvek is more common in construction settings and personal protection equipment like HAZMAT suits, but it's also used in fashion. Doublet's "cardboard" ASICS sneakers and Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga ball gown from the 2025 Oscars are made of Tyvek. Add Telfar's paper bags to the list, too.

Telfar's paper shopping bags come with all the bells and whistles of its "for everyone" bag, including the straps and magnetic closure. They also come in the brand's usual sizes, small, medium, and large.

Regarding colorways, Telfar's water-resistant paper bags come in classic neutrals like black, brown, and white, each crinkled to paper-esque perfection.

The classic vegan leather version of Telfar's famed "Bushwick Birkin" remains undefeated, especially in its rainbow flavors. But Telfar has cooked up several other nice iterations of its tote bags, including ones with classy monograms, full denim constructions, and even UGG-ified looks.

Too many Telfeezys? No such thing.

Just days after releasing its Infinity collection, where tank tops are skirts (yes, you read that right), the brand unleashes new paper bags (and wallets), which are now available on its website and retail store.