Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Behold, the Paper Telfar Bag

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

The rest of the world may be going paperless. But in the Telfar universe, the brand is doing the opposite (well, sort of). Enter the new paper Telfar bag.

Telfar's new "paper" shopping bag isn't exactly made of paper. Instead, the New York label has wrapped its instantly recognizable silhouette in Tyvek, a durable synthetic material with a paper-like look.

Shop Telfar

Tyvek is more common in construction settings and personal protection equipment like HAZMAT suits, but it's also used in fashion. Doublet's "cardboard" ASICS sneakers and Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga ball gown from the 2025 Oscars are made of Tyvek. Add Telfar's paper bags to the list, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Telfar's paper shopping bags come with all the bells and whistles of its "for everyone" bag, including the straps and magnetic closure. They also come in the brand's usual sizes, small, medium, and large.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Regarding colorways, Telfar's water-resistant paper bags come in classic neutrals like black, brown, and white, each crinkled to paper-esque perfection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The classic vegan leather version of Telfar's famed "Bushwick Birkin" remains undefeated, especially in its rainbow flavors. But Telfar has cooked up several other nice iterations of its tote bags, including ones with classy monograms, full denim constructions, and even UGG-ified looks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Too many Telfeezys? No such thing.

Just days after releasing its Infinity collection, where tank tops are skirts (yes, you read that right), the brand unleashes new paper bags (and wallets), which are now available on its website and retail store.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MLXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
The North Face x Cecilie BahnsenMountain Short
$660.00
Available in:
XXSLXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
    • Style
  • Telfar Infinity, Where Necklines Are for Legs & Armholes Are for Heads
    • Style
  • Daily Paper Is the Whole Package
    • Style
  • Telfar’s First-Ever Store Is Bigger Than Bags
    • Style
  • Why Telfar Is Opening Its Store in "the Literal Epicenter" of Counterfeit Culture (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • NIGO's Next Nike Sneaker Is a Different Kind of Animal
    • Sneakers
  • Behold, the Paper Telfar Bag
    • Style
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
    • Style
  • In Chocolate Flavors, Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Looks Good Enough to Eat
    • Sneakers
  • In the Driver's Seat With NIGO, Moncler, & Mercedes (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Designed In France, Made In Japan, Coveted By Clothing Nerds
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now