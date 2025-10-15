Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Everything in The Ordinary’s “Periodic Table” Is Fake

Written by Tom Barker in Beauty
The Ordinary
Do not believe anything listed in The Ordinary’s “periodic fable.” The entire thing, designed to look like a scientific table, is riddled with lies and mistruths. And that’s the point.

Skincare label The Ordinary is calling out the misleading marketing tricks used in the beauty industry.

It has identified 49 “elements”, each with zero science backing them up, including misleading terms like “poreless,” “medical grade,” “fat freezing,” and  “eternal youth.”

Then, to really drive home its message that these product names misrepresent science and ingredient action, The Ordinary mimicked the formatting of the periodic table (that nifty chart documenting all the known chemical elements) to present it all. 

The Ordinary
The Ordinary has been disrupting the market since its founding in 2016, with its distinct strategy including science-backed formulations, stark minimalist packaging, and affordable pricing. But this is a new frontier in its fight for more transparency in the beauty industry.

The full periodic fable can be browsed on The Ordinary’s website, with a small explanation of why each buzzword is a fable. It’s essential reading for anyone wanting to better understand what to look out for in the skincare aisle.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

