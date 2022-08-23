thisisneverthat Puts its Best Foot Forward for FW22

South Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat should be at the forefront of your mind. Not only did it recently roll out one of the hottest New Balance collaborations of the year so far, but the launch of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection makes it clear this is a brand worthy of attention.

Launching in 2010, thisisneverthat has built quite the reputation during its 12 years on the scene, quickly making its way onto K-Pop's biggest stars, building an underground cult following, and emerging as a key player within the streetwear space.

Despite over a decade in the game, it's still managed to maintain some of its IYKYK mystique, only further playing into the hands of desirability.

Last month the brand made waves as two New Balance 1906R samples appeared online. Quickly following this, official collaborative pairs (as well as a concise apparel collection) were thrust into the spotlight, quickly becoming some of the most desired NB sneakers of the quarter – perhaps even of the year.

Although thisisneverthat certainly excels within collaborative spaces, it isn't resigned to them. The arrival of Fall/Winter 2022 is a not-so-gentle nudge, a reminder of the design principles that set the levels to which it has continued to rise over the years.

FW22's selection slots in nicely alongside streetwear staples such as Gramicci, HUF, Supreme, or Palace, with beautifully weighted hooded sweatshirts with graphics and embroidered logos, anoraks, track jackets, and a range of t-shirts, alongside slick knitwear and accessories.

With an arsenal worthy of a browse, and praise, it's best that you head over to thisisneverthat's international site to digest the offering for yourself.