Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

thisisneverthat Puts its Best Foot Forward for FW22

Written by Sam Cole in Style
thisisneverthat
1 / 8

South Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat should be at the forefront of your mind. Not only did it recently roll out one of the hottest New Balance collaborations of the year so far, but the launch of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection makes it clear this is a brand worthy of attention.

Launching in 2010, thisisneverthat has built quite the reputation during its 12 years on the scene, quickly making its way onto K-Pop's biggest stars, building an underground cult following, and emerging as a key player within the streetwear space.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Despite over a decade in the game, it's still managed to maintain some of its IYKYK mystique, only further playing into the hands of desirability.

Last month the brand made waves as two New Balance 1906R samples appeared online. Quickly following this, official collaborative pairs (as well as a concise apparel collection) were thrust into the spotlight, quickly becoming some of the most desired NB sneakers of the quarter – perhaps even of the year.

Although thisisneverthat certainly excels within collaborative spaces, it isn't resigned to them. The arrival of Fall/Winter 2022 is a not-so-gentle nudge, a reminder of the design principles that set the levels to which it has continued to rise over the years.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

FW22's selection slots in nicely alongside streetwear staples such as Gramicci, HUF, Supreme, or Palace, with beautifully weighted hooded sweatshirts with graphics and embroidered logos, anoraks, track jackets, and a range of t-shirts, alongside slick knitwear and accessories.

With an arsenal worthy of a browse, and praise, it's best that you head over to thisisneverthat's international site to digest the offering for yourself.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenHeger T-Shirt Yellow
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KeenZerraport II Magnet/Magnet
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPFlint Pant Hamilton Brown Rinsed
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
  • The First Dries Van Noten Collection Without Dries Is Actually Very Dries
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now