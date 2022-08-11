The New Balance 1906SC Comeback is Perfection

Comebacks are the best, right? The sneaker industry absolutely loves a comeback, so much so that it might even be the comeback king.

It's a tried and tested formula – a style performs to a high standard on the market, the designing brand lets it bubble for a few years until either demand is high or they fancy cashing in on an era that's in nostalgia's grasp.

It's a tactic that's rife across the industry, with plenty of failures; but plenty more success stories. Nike's Air Jordan line, specifically the flagship numerical models such as the 1 through 6, has mastered the art of retro releases, offering updated materials and slight tweaks to construction elements to boost comfort.

This same approach is what has ensured Kiko Kostadinov's success with ASICS Sportstyle – take an archival style with a cult following, update it with a set of striking palettes, and watch poetry in motion.

New Balance has seen equal success with its exploration of archival styles – sure, the 99x series runs the front with Teddy Santis' guidance, but there's far more to the brand.

Enter the 1906SC. A classic running silhouette by all accounts, this vintage beast hasn't been seen since 2009. In recent months, the style has been popularized as the 1906R through a collaborative drop and unreleased samples courtesy of thisisneverthat.

Each of the colorways we've indulged thus far has shown that vintage-inspired palettes excel on this profile, and that's precisely what New Balance is sticking to for its first round of general release styles of the 1906R, as well as an exclusive size? collab, both of which are already gaining serious traction online.

Now, we hold our breath and wait for official release details. Soon, please.