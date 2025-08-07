Timex Rebooted a Cult Watch as a Total Normcore Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)

Timex just gave a cult normcore watch a soft reboot, and handed the keys to Dimepiece founder Brynn Wallner to do it. The result? The “Timex Intrepid x Dimepiece Edition.”

This dimed-out glow-up of the classic Timex is brought to life with vintage dealer Alan Bedwell of Foundwell. The collab pulls from the chunky and utilitarian 1995 original, a dive-ready tool watch with a slide-rule bezel built for actual calculations, back when most people didn’t carry supercomputers in their pockets.

For the uninitiated, the OG Timex Intrepid wasn’t trying to be stylish. Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy Jr. famously hated being in the limelight. And yet, both of these became cult '90s style icons together.

The classic 1995 watch was propelled to horological fame on the wrist of “America’s Reluctant Prince.” He made it look like a thinking man’s field watch, something that could pair with a suit or a windbreaker. It existed in that space between prep and practicality.

And 30 years later, as the watch gets a reboot in collaboration with Dimepiece founder Brynn Wallner, it’s still impossible to separate their legacies.

The Timex Intrepid x Dimepiece Edition strips everything back. The slide rule bezel is simplified, and the vibe is minimal. The biggest change? The case. The original was a 46mm brute, planetary in size by today’s wrist sentiments.

Dimepiece and Foundwell bring it all back down to earth through a more wearable 36mm, a crown at 4 o’clock, and a cream-and-black dial that serves clean, vintage-coded contrast. INDIGLO backlight and purple pusher included, of course.

It’s basically the New Balance 990 of watches, born functional, reissued with taste, and now living rent-free on wrists that care more about vibe than resale value. Like the best normcore sneakers, it doesn’t scream for attention.

The visuals still scream Northeast Americana, too, the kind of watch you’d wear on a makeshift fall trip to Martha’s Vineyard in a slightly oversized L.L. Bean button-down, linen pants, and a school hoodie slung over your shoulder. It’s prep, but punches way above a throwaway polo.

And this collab marks a full-circle moment, a ’90s-era sleeper hit reimagined by Brynn Wallner, the woman who helped make watch collecting feel personal and culturally fluent again.

If you’ve spent any time down the flashy, maximalist watch-Instagram rabbit hole, you’ve felt Wallner’s influence. Dimepiece is arguably the coolest entry point into watches right now.

We’re used to seeing fashion influencers get collabs. But in the watch world? That almost never happens. Because the watch world doesn’t really do influencers, or at least, it didn’t until recently.

From trying on borrowed Cartiers to co-designing her own Timex, Brynn Wallner went from observer to maker. She didn’t just slap her name on something, she made a watch that reflects everything that made her fall in love with watches in the first place: unapologetic authenticity, Tumblr-coded nostalgia, and an endearing point of view on time itself.

It’s prep with a punch, normcore with a pulse, and maybe the best $239 entry point into the ’90s nostalgia spiral on your For You Page, available now at Timex, Dimepiece, and also on END.

