Tinashe’s ‘Freak’-y Outfit Is Unmatchable

Tinashe knows she's the reigning queen of Spotify streams. On Tuesday night, the singer stepped out in an outfit that cheekily nods to the success of her viral single "Nasty."

Earlier this month, the earworm-y song earned over 1 million daily streams on Spotify, according to Twitter account @chartdata. "This is so unreal... I'm speechless," Tinashe said of the achievement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 31-year-old artist got her start as a member of girl group the Stunners, and eventually went on launch her solo career in 2012. Her breakout single, 2014,'s "2 On," made its way onto the Billboard Hot 11 — and her debut album, Aquarius, earned positive reviews.

But response to Tinashe's previous releases hasn't been nearly as outsize as listener reaction to "Nasty." It's currently one of TikTok's most popular songs, and its defining lyric — "Is somebody gonna match my freak?" — has become a meme across Twitter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The runaway success of "Nasty" is no small feat, and Tinashe is wearing it on her sleeve — or rather, chest. On Monday, she was photographed at Los Angeles hot spot Craig's in what appears to be a reworked Barcelona FC jersey — specifically, one from Nike's Stadium collection. Thanks to Spotify's sponsorship deal with the team, the streaming platform's logo is plastered across the front of the jersey.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's a lot more to Tinashe's 'fit than a Spotify plug. The singer paired her customized jersey with a pair of leather hot pants (hello, "naked dressing"), and knee-high boots adorned with what appear to be purse handles.

Completing the eye-catching ensemble is a faux fur hat, Oakley-like reflective shades, and a "God's Favorite" handbag by cult-y label Praying.

That's a whole lotta outfit. The freak is unmatchable, we fear.