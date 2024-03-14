Sign up to never miss a drop
Kristen Stewart Isn't Wearing Pants... Again

in Style

The temperature rose a couple of degrees in New York City this week and Kristen Stewart celebrated the hint of spring’s arrival by donning several no-pants looks in a way that only K-Stew could.

For press appearances for her upcoming movie Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart has opted for a series of pantless looks that just keep on getting better.

The premiere on March 12 saw Stewart walk the red carpet in a Better bodysuit and sheer black tights with a barely-there blazer around her shoulders, a glammed-up take on wearing as little as humanly possible.

For running around later in the week, Stewart opted for super-duper short black boy shirts with white trim and a simple Chanel black t-shirt. Sure, it’s minimalist, but it’s still luxe!

Stewart, a longtime ambassador for Chanel, added leg warmers and pumps from the fashion house, and with her shaggy hair tied up and a pair of black sunglasses, Stewart was the embodiment of class.

Not an easy thing to pull off in booty shorts and leg warmers, even if they are Chanel.

The most sophisticated no-pants look that Stewart wore, or quite frankly anyone ever since the trend picked up steam, came by way of a literal pair of undies. Well, a pair of cashmere briefs with brown piping from Bruno Cucinelli’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. So, undies, but make it fashion.

Stewart layered a barely-buttoned poplin blouse from the same collection over a Victoria’s Secret bra, sheer tights, and loafers. 

The look, put together with stylist Tara Swennen, was somehow both punk rock and preppy.

Like K-Stew could sit down for afternoon tea at the Four Seasons but also make it to a late show on the Lower East Side. Again, not an easy thing to pull off in briefs, cashmere or not.

