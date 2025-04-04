Staring Back at Justin Bieber’s Weird Eyeball Hat

If you only look at the middle portion of Justin Bieber’s latest outfit, it all seems like business as usual. Excessively baggy shorts that he’s visibly struggling to keep around his waist? An overshirt so big it could fit two Biebs inside? Yeah, that sounds like your everyday JB get-up.

But before you noticed those baggy garbs, you probably noticed the trucker cap staring you directly in the eyes. I know I did, and I can’t stop looking back at those two thick white eyes on the front of his hat.

The hat in question is a $650 Marni baseball cap. It’s made of denim, has a faux fur lining, earmuffs with nappa laces on either side, a big red pompom on the top, and two embroidered eyes. In short, it’s an objectively weird hat.

Marni

It’s another example of distinct fashion tastes from the man who gave us blankets as jackets.

A playful, cozy hat for a notoriously playful, cozy dresser. But Bieber’s shoes don’t follow normal Biebs protocol.

The 31-year-old is a Crocs guy. He not only wears Crocs all the time but also has his own limited-edition versions of the brand’s classic clogs. However, his shoes this time aren’t a new-school style of Crocs clog but an old-school style of less comfy leather clog.

With the strap pushed forward (meaning the shoe is out of sport mode), the clogs are bulky with a studded leather upper and the traditional shape of a wooden Dutch slip-on (or Klomp, as the Dutch call them). It's not the usual ultra-cozy slip-on we're used to seeing from him.

The reason for this subtle change in clog? Well, some big changes currently happening in the Bieber wardrobe department might hold the answer. JB has just hired a new stylist after over a decade of working with previous stylist Karla Welch.

Jenna Tyson is now working with Bieber, helping him put together his signature oversized looks. Although there have been some noticeable style switch-up’s that line up with Tyson’s hiring (she’s reportedly been working with Bieber since late 2024), they have been pretty minimal. Small style changes like a rise in all-black outfits, grundgy distressed clothes, and opting for a different style of clog, for example.