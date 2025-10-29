Too Cold for Birkenstock Clogs? It's Time for Shearling Birkenstock Clogs

Much like migrating swallows, Birkenstock sandals appearing on city streets are a subtle signal that spring is arriving. By the time that flocks of Birkenstock clogs populate sidewalks, the days have become sultry and warm.

Yet the German heritage brand — which we recently visited in person — believes that clogs and sandals shouldn’t vanish when the weather cools. To prove the point, it's created a lush, insulating iteration of its signature closed-toe footwear lined with shearling wool, one of the warmest fibers around.

True to its name, the Boston Shearling clog is a winter-ready take on Birkenstock's classic slip-on.

The silhouette retains the signature suede upper and leather sole, but the cork footbed is now wrapped in plush, fluffy shearling that keeps feet insulated.

Unlike shearling jackets, which are thick and heavy due to being backed with leather, these lined Boston clogs look and feel as lightweight as the OGs.

Notably, they also retail at a similar price point for $179 (while the classic sells for $169), making them a very accessible upgrade.

For those craving extra heat, Birkenstock also produces clogs entirely from shearling under its highest-end Birkenstock 1774 imprint. While these shoes deliver next-level warmth, they also come with a fuller, furry-like silhouette that might not fit everyone’s taste.

The lined Boston sandals, however, strike the perfect balance of added functionality and minimalist sleekness.

Available in a variety of colors on Birkenstock’s website, the Boston Shearling is basically living the Birkenstock dream, allowing anyone to wear clogs all year round.

