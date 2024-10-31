The Ultimate Luxury: Shearling Birkenstock Sandals

Birkenstock has long winterized its signature sandals with innovations like teddy fleece and maybe a dash of shearling. But what about an entire shoe made of shearling? Hold on, now...

Leave it to Birkenstock 1774, the top-tier offering of the entire Birkenstock brand, to cook up two outrageously luxurious takes on the Birkenstock Boston clog and Arizona sandal, so sumptuous that they must be seen to be believed.

Yes, Birkenstock 1774 has reimagined the Boston and Arizona in all-over shearling, inside and out. And, to further emphasize the glory of it all, the shoes are rendered in extreme tones of green and red, plus a comparably muted black.

No matter how you dye it, though, these things are the pinnacle of luxury, as far as Birkenstock shoes go.

Birkenstock 1 / 4

It's one thing to opt for shearling insulation — pure shearling is another level.

Despite that, the six shearling sandals currently available on Birkenstock 1774's German web store, retail for a fairly reasonable €390, or about $420. Compare that to Louis Vuitton's Birken-like easy mule, lined with shearling and once sold for over $1,100.

More than I've ever paid for Birks, to be sure, but in the realm of shearling, an approachable proposition.

Birkenstock's adventurous offerings have been especially on the come-up as of late, as the venerable shoemaker expands its oeuvre with several irritatingly excellent collabs ranging from Union LA to Westernwear brand Filson.

And that's so say nothing of the in-house Birkenstock selection, which I'd consider to be fairly stacked what with the renewed emphasis on the Tokio clog and retooled styles like the Reykjavik.

Birkenstock 1 / 6

But nothing hits like 1774, as far as pure unadulterated excellence is concerned. In terms of winter footwear, at least, what could possibly beat shearling Birks?