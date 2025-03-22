Dickies' Workwear Uniform Goes Corporate

Dickies' slogan, "Never Not Working," couldn't be more accurate. The brand is undoubtedly booked and busy, as the kids might say, from dishing out its classic workwear staples to cooking up masterful collaborations with streetwear and luxury's buzziest names.

After going moto with Schott, Dickies gets back to business, creating casual suits with Japanese brand Tripster.

Tripster is quite interesting (in a good way). It started as an interior design line and is also now a fashion label. The 19-year-old brand hasn't forgotten its architectural roots, though, as evident with its many building projects proudly showcased on its Instagram page, some of which effortlessly capture the marriage of the two sides of Tripster.

In addition to working with Dr. Martens and Vans, Tripster has also become quite close with Dickies. Now seven projects deep, this fashion friendship enjoys making workwear disguised as dressy suits. And their latest is no different. Well, actually, it's slightly different.

For Tripster and Dickies' seventh collab, the pairing keeps up their tradition of everyday suits but with some small sophisticated updates.

For instance, the collaborative jacket now boasts a narrower opening and boxier fit for a much classier look. Even the trousers are more formal, now featuring tucked and tapered details plus some added length.

Although celebs have since turned the iconic Dickies uniform into red-carpet-worthy moment, I'm also quite here for the actual Dickies blazer and pants combo. Thank you, Tripster.

The latest Tripster x Dickies suits come in three classic neutral colorways, including brown, grey, and black. The collaborative suits are scheduled to drop at BEAMS on March 22.