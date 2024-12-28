Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dickies Was Already Cool. Schott Made It Even Cooler (& Luxe)

Written by Tara Larson

Who knew a little leather could make Dickies' classic workwear even better than before? Schott saw the vision.

The two brands co-designed a four-piece capsule collection together, complete with two new jacket and pant styles.

The American heritage brand Schott gave the popular Dickies workwear staples a refreshed look, reimagined through a luxurious leather lens.

For instance, Schott incorporated a leather lining on Dickies’ work jacket, while Dickies double-knee pants got stamped with these large leather panels. 

But don't be fooled by the stylishness of Schott and Dickies' new pieces. They are still extremely functional, living up to the durable expectations of both labels.

This particular collection from the pairing may be new, but Dickies and Schott have collaborated a handful of times.

In February, the brands released another collection of buttery leather jackets and pants, beating the flood of trendy leather workwear that recently took over the market.

But for those looking to partake in the collab's latest and greatest, the new Schott x Dickies collection will release on January 1 at official Schott stores and on the brand’s website.

Prepare to stunt on everyone in the new year, the Schott x Dickies way.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
