Watchmaking So Artful It’s in the Louvre

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

At this point, Vacheron Constantin is just flexing. 

The maison could have marked its 270th birthday with another of its ultra-thin watchmaking wonders or a radiant feat of engineering, but instead, it went big. Like, the Louvre big.

Meet La Quête du Temps, an astronomical clock seven years in the making. At first glance, it looks like a mechanical universe, and in a way, it is. Built with 6,293 components, the clock blends horology, automaton craft, and decorative arts until it feels closer to sculpture than instrument. 

It will debut not at a watch fair but at the Louvre’s “Mécaniques d’Art” exhibition, running September 17 to November 12. Yes, it'll be presented in the same Parisian museum as the Mona Lisa.

Think of these clocks as the concept cars of watchmaking. They’re not about daily wear but about showing just how far a brand can push itself.

Vacheron Constantin
Jaeger-LeCoultre dit it with the Atmos 568, Van Cleef & Arpels with the Midnight Planetarium, and Franck Muller with the Aeternitas Mega. Now Vacheron has planted its flag with La Quête du Temps.

The clock has also inspired something more practical. The new Métiers d’Art Tribute to The Quest of Time wristwatch distills its spirit into a double-sided, 20-piece limited edition with astronomical indications, double retrograde displays, and two ways of reading time.

Clocks may be overlooked outside of horology forums, but when done right, they’re distilled brand statements, celebrations of what a maison does best. 

Paired with its latest wristwear, Vacheron proves it knows how to throw a birthday. It didn’t just make a clock, it made art so good that it belongs in the Louvre.

