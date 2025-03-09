Valentino + Vans = (V)ery Classic Skate Shoes

At Valentino's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, titled "Le Méta Théâtre Des Intimité" (The Meta Theater of Intimacy), creative director Alessandro Michele sought to explore the concepts of privacy versus publicness. The show set was essentially a red-drenched Valentino bathroom, presenting the coming and going of new season looks ranging from super sheer lace outfits to fully covered suits.

Some key accessories included retro oval sunglasses and leather boho bags, marrying Michele's retro tastes and the brand's longtime design codes. Oh, and Valentino debuted an IRL collaboration with Vans.

That's right. Valentino's got its own skate shoes.

Valentino's chosen model appears to be the Authentic, a certified Vans classic featuring this platformed sole that's also good for gripping boards. Valentino's collaboration maintains much of the shoe's integrity, adding some bold colors, mismatched patterns, and sprinkles of Valentino's "V" logo.

Really, this is more of a reunion for Michele and Vans (yes, they've worked together before!). Back in Michele's Gucci days, the luxury brand teamed up with Vans Vault, the OG premium imprint before Vans OTW line, for a collection of spiky, patchwork skate slip-ons. They even took their relationship into the Roblox world.

Michele is simply bringing his friend Vans along for his V era (V for Valentino, of course).