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Vans' Earthiest Skate Shoe Looks Dripped Out With Its Pearl Necklace

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 5

The Old Skool isn't new. Neither is the pearl detailing. 

But put the two together in a cocoa brown and suddenly you're looking at the freshest thing Vans has dropped in a minute.

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Think of it as a Vans with a pearl necklace. The Premium Old Skool 36 takes the sharper edges and shorter toe cap of the original Style 36 and dresses them up properly – Sunday style. 

Pearlized embellishments catch the light against a rich cocoa brown suede upper, while a higher sidewall with a gloss finish gives the whole thing a quietly elevated feel. Due to be released April 21 for $130 on Vans' website, it's still unmistakably Vans. Just with better posture.

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Underneath, it's all been upgraded too. The Sola Foam ADC insole, made with at least 30% plant-based materials, keeps things comfortable all day, while the signature waffle outsole and vulcanized build make sure it never loses sight of where it came from.

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Brown is having its moment. Pearls aren't going anywhere. The Old Skool 36 in Vintage Cocoa Brown just happens to be both at the same time.

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