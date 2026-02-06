In Gorgeous Tonal Pony Hair, Vans’ Authentic Goes Quiet Luxury

There are few shoes that please the masses as well as the Vans Authentic. We’re talking everyone, from the most pure of sneakerheads to total novices. If you’re in the market for a pair of low-maintenance shoes that does everything, opt for the Vans Authentic.

And while the usual canvas uppers and vulcanized sole units have proven their popularity time and time again, Vans occasionally reimagines the silhouette with a little more spice. This time, that comes in the form of the Vans Authentic Pony Hair.

We’re always here for a leftfield update of a go-to, and this ticks all the right boxes. From a distance, the pony hair upper and black sole unit blend together, suggesting that the design is plain old all-black.

Closer inspection, however, reveals a different story. One of texture, of personality, and above all else, of fun.

Vans has been leaning into interesting textures lately. With a full range of classics reinvented in pony hair as well as some head-turning knitted editions.

While this might not be ideal for shredding — one ollie will likely change the face of the pony hair upper forever — the shoe still features all of its skating tech.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a staple (not to be confused with stable) shoe that doesn’t fall into the trap of connecting versatility with boring design, be sure to check out the Vans Authentic Pony Hair or the Californian brand's other beautifully bristly offerings.

