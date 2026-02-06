Vans' Most Rugged Trail Sneaker Looks Good Even in Survival Mode

The great thing about Vans' Crosspath sneaker is that it not only has crazy-good survival skills, but it also looks quite handsome.

This chunky-soled, low-top sneaker packs major outdoor-ready muscle, featuring both Vibram and GORE-TEX. These rugged materials make the model waterproof and breathable, and provide excellent traction on the roughest terrains.

Translation: the Vans Crosspath XC is basically the ultimate trail beast.

Even with all these tough qualities, Vans doesn't compromise on style or Vans-ness. There are sprinkles of brand signatures, like the famous side stripe. At the same time, Vans makes sure the Crosspath XC GORE-TEX sneaker looks good in color options like "Chipmunk Brown," which makes the model look as if it got a top-tier tan.

The Crosspath sneaker debuted as a mid model in 2024 and has only gotten better with time and newer, improved versions.

Vans was already dabbling in outdoor shoes with its MTE line. But with the rise of gorpcore and trail models becoming the new everyday shoes, the brand started having more fun with it, releasing models like the Mountain Mid GORE-TEX and Half Cab "boots.

With these models, Vans successfully marries the finest outdoor tech with luxe designs and classic skate energy, resulting in efforts that are just as stylish as they are rugged, like the Crosspath XC GORE-TEX.

By the way, the new "Chipmunk Brown" pairs are now available on Vans' website for $180.

