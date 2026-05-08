Leave It to Kith To Make Good “Linen” Air Maxes

Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker is getting the "Linen" treatment again. However, this time, Kith leads the famous makeover.

The brand's "Linen" Air Max 95 sneakers feature creamy beige leather layers and a mesh panel, with light pink accents and collaborative branding. It's all directly inspired by the mega-classic Air Force 1 Lows from 2001.

Kith is quite familiar with the famous leather Air Forces, which were once Japan-exclusives. In 2016, the label finally brought the sneakers to the States. However, they were only available at Kith Miami during the store's opening day.

Nike's "Linen" Air Force 1s wouldn't get a much wider release until 2024, when the Cult Classics collection was released. Nike basically opened the vault to a bunch of rare classics, including the "Ultramarine" Air Max 180s and "Veneer" Dunks.

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However, the "Linen" Forces era would last a bit longer than the others, thanks to Nike dropping a crisp canvas version a year later. The name? The "Linen Linen" Forces, of course.

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Nike technically already did a "Linen" Air Max 95. But the Kith pairs are extra special. It's a full circle moment for the brand, which has a deep connection to the Air Force 1 that started it all. Kith is now restoring that "Linen" feeling but through a clean Air Max 95.

But here's the thing about Kith's Air Maxes: they're dropping exclusively in kids' sizing. It's not a total shocker, considering the brand recently released other AM95s just for the mini sneakerheads.

Either way, the Kith x Nike Air Max 95 "Linen" sneakers are anticipated to drop very soon on Kith's website.

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