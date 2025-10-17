Skate Shoes With Survival Instincts

You don’t buy Vans shoes expecting them to swim. Yet here we are.

The Vans MTE Mountain Mid GORE-TEX is a weatherproof tank built for puddles, slush, and whatever else autumn throws your way. It’s the rare skate shoe that could probably out-hike your boots or, at the very least, out skate them.

MTE, short for “Made for the Elements,” is Vans’ technical line for when the weather doesn’t care about your fit.

This Mountain Mid sneaker is based on the brand’s old Mt. Edition shoe from the ’80s. That archival model was a Half Cab skate shoe repurposed for biking, whereas this is a Half Cab repurposed for hiking.

With a full GORE-TEX liner, insulated interior, and ripstop nylon, the Mountain Mid sneaker shrugs off rain like it’s dust. The Velcro guard, metal lace hooks, and fat All-Trac outsole make it feel more expedition than street, yet it still looks unmistakably Vans.

Vans has been in its GORE-TEX era for a while now. The Sk8-Hi MTE turned a 1978 skate icon into a winter boot, the Crosspath XC went full trail shoe with Vibram soles, and even mita sneakers’ recent Old Skool collab got the waterproof upgrade. What started as a few weatherproof twists on classics has become a quiet reprogramming of Vans’ DNA. The Mountain Mid just takes it to its logical extreme, a skate shoe built for storms.

The shoe drops October 23 in Japan for ¥24,200 (about $155) via Van’s website, landing in black and a brown-green mix that looks straight out of a trail map. But that’s the point. The Mountain Mid isn’t just “Made for the Elements,” it’s made for the chaos between.

A sneaker that can skate off the mountain and still make it home dry.

