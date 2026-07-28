Vans’ Wallabee-Flavored Skate Sneaker Brings a Little Class to the Concrete

Hard to believe, but this is actually a Vans skate sneaker. Or maybe it’s just a Wallabee in disguise. Either way, the Premium Moc Low is Vans’ not-so-subtle wink at Clarks’ cult classic, with a little more mischief, of course.

It’s a far cry from the beat-up skate shoes Vans built its reputation on. Rather than canvas and checkerboard prints, the Moc Low leans into premium materials and a moccasin-inspired shape that feels surprisingly grown-up without losing the brand’s laid-back spirit.

That’s what makes it work. The silhouette has all the easy charm of Clarks' Wallabee, Padmore & Barnes' Original P204, and Merrell's Hut Moc Leisure, but unlike them, the chunkier sole and subtle skate DNA stop it from feeling too polished.

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It’s mature without being stuffy, relaxed without looking lazy, and versatile enough to move between morning coffee runs and weekend nights out.

Comfort hasn’t been left behind either. A cushioned underfoot and premium construction make the Moc Low as easy to wear as it is to look at, proving Vans hasn’t forgotten its roots even while stepping into new territory.

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Turns out you don’t need to buy a Wallabee to tap into the look. Vans has taken a footwear icon, added a little skatepark swagger, and come up with something that feels familiar yet unmistakably its own.

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