This Nike GS Drop Will Make You Wish You Had Tiny Feet

Nike’s youth-focused Grade School line has long functioned as an incubator for color palettes. Stripping away predictable monochrome schemes, the Jumpman and Swoosh stables frequently use GS sizing to flex their most creative visual experiments. That playful DNA is front and center with the release of the Nike GS Air Force 1 Low Black/Multi.

What makes this iteration stand out is its asymmetric color scheme layered over a stealthy base. A vibrant spectrum of accents sits against a smooth black backdrop, for a perfectly balanced finish.

Admittedly, the Air Force 1 is best-known and loved for its Triple White and Triple Black editions, but rather than adhering to strict color symmetry, this design leans into a dynamic visual contrast that catches the eye from every angle.

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A crisp black leather base across the toe box, quarter panels, and eyestays, maintains the iconic Air Force 1 character. But a fiery pop of Laser Orange, Picante Red, and Action Grape sweeps across the Swoosh and back tab in an asymmetric layout with gradient detailing.

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A clean black midsole is only broken by multicolored branded detailing wrapping the heel of each shoe, echoing the palette that plays out in the upper.

The Nike GS Air Force 1 Low Black/Multi proves that Bruce Kilgore’s timeless silhouette still has plenty of room to play. And while this one is reserved for the smaller feet, we’re hoping it might inspire a colorful revolution for the classic model.

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