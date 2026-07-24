Vans’ Chanel-Inspired Sneaker Sets Out to Sail

When we look back on the moments that defined mid-2020s sneaker culture, there will be a special place of honor for Vans' Premium Old Skool 36 Souvenir.

This premium adaptation of the classic Old Skool takes the favored sneaker's glam rock swag to the sea with a new blue colorway.

Faded blue canvas makes up the upper, while darker splotches throughout give the sneaker its slightly tie-dyed illusion. Soft navy leather lines the heel and toe, weaving in a layer of subtle luxury.

Available on the Vans website August 20 for $125, the burning blue shredder is the latest in a growing series of Vans' Premium Old Skool 36 sneakers that have served as the ultimate supporting characters for what can only be described as a blockbuster year for VF. At least where elevated special releases are concerned.

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With a little bit of tweed and a few pin-back buttons, Greg Betty took Vans on a generational run that, for all intents and purposes, shot the skate house out of the stylistic stratosphere.

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To be clear, this evolution was far from a solo mission, but the Old Skool certainly put the team on its back.

The inherent draw of the classic Old Skool layered with punk rock stylization is a palpable enhancement that gave us one of the most viral sneaker moments in recent history: The Chanel Graffiti on the Pavement messenger bag-inspired Vans Old Skool. The sneaker that launched 1,000 ships.

That drop irrefutably altered Vans' aesthetic trajectory in a manner we'll still be benefiting from in the years to come.

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