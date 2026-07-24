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Vans' Suede Slip-on Put on Some Healthy Weight

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
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Vans has been looking capital T thique lately, and the thrash house is taking its beefed-up talents to the famously slim world of mules. The status quo? Vans doesn't even know what that is.

Comfortable, cozy and soft all over, the Harbor Mule VR3 is the ultimate post-skate sesh slide that can easily be slipped on after your 80th ollie attempt or a slew of less-than-podium-worthy kickflips.

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Vans plays it safe with a simple suede upper, a reliable go-to for many mules of the moment. (Mulement?) Fuzzy lining adds additional coziness to the shoe, while the open back keeps things breezy, making it the ultimate transitional slide from summer to fall.

Its easy-on design is also perfect for quick errand runs, while that "V3Waffle" outsole offers some gritty grip for where the day might take you .

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Essentially, the Harbor Mule VR3 is a perfect blend between a plush house shoe and a modern mule. It's not a regular clog; it's a cozy clog. And its idiosyncrasies don't stop there, either.

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While most mules, like Vans Mountain Mule, keep things low to the earth with crispy thin outsoles, the Harbor Mule VR3 wears a thick foam midsole. This provides the shoe with some additional cushioning, which, in an era overrun with the thinnest of thin shoes, is a welcome reprieve.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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