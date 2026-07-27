Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Bike Bags Are Now Fashion, Too

Written by Chris Erik Thomas in Style

PORTER needs no help making good bags. The Japanese brand has built its business around crafting utilitarian products with military-grade materials, with each bag meticulously handcrafted by Japanese artisans and put through an exacting level of quality control. 

In other words, these are the kinds of no-nonsense, fully functional backpacks and briefcases and rucksacks that do exactly what you want from a bag. They protect your precious cargo. So, of course, when Canada’s preeminent low-key menswear brand, JJJJound, went looking for a partner for a series of commuter-friendly gear, it picked PORTER

Shop JJJJound
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

See, hidden beneath a pile of great shoe releases with the likes of Vans and New Balance (and its own line of carefully crafted apparel) is a brand ready to break into the fast lane of cyclingwear. It’s a logical next step for a brand “super rooted in the city lifestyle,” as its founder Justin R. Saunders told Highsnobiety last year with the release of a collection with Copenhagen's technical cycling label Pas Normal Studios.

That release saw the brands introduce an incredible race-fit cycling jersey featuring a print of Claude Monet’s Impressionist painting The Poppy Field near Argenteuil, plus a few pieces of less artistically inclined but still useful sport gear. JJJJound has been moving into this lane for a minute. It sold its own green-framed bicycle in 2021, and released two leather, steel, and aluminum bicycle seats with British bike saddle manufacturer Brooks earlier this month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With the PORTER partnership, their vision of becoming one of the coolest guest stars in the world of cycling gear continues apace. Each bag is made to move and elevated by the kind of technical flourishes you'd expect from two brands known for their devotion to absolute precision. Nylon ripstop with water-repellent finish pairs with structural tarpaulin; buckles and cord stoppers are made of durable, high-quality metal.

Building a wardrobe’s worth of elevated essentials is great and all. But adding accessories that give all these pieces room to quite literally move (on top of a speeding fixie, no less) is even better. 

Shop JJJJound

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Chris Erik Thomas

Chris Erik Thomas covers all things style, art, and culture. He previously worked as the digital editor at Art Düsseldorf for two editions of the fair, and his writing has appeared in Fantastic Man, ARTnews, The Art Newspaper, and numerous other publications. When he's not writing professionally, he can be found hunched over his phone typing Letterboxd reviews after seeing a film, performatively reading on public transit, or talking about his favorite cocktail bars.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
  • Eddie Huang Knows Menswear. So Does His New Novel.
  • Good Bags Have One Million Pockets
  • Explain This GORE-TEX Leather Jacket
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Dunk-Coded Skate Shoe Is a Chill Guy
  • Converse’s Next Luxurious Vibram-Soled Sneaker Smiles Back
  • Jordan’s Chocolate-Covered Sneaker Tastes Better Over a Campfire
  • No Levi's Here. Nike’s Air Max Is a Delicious “Denim” Dream on Its Own
  • Nike’s Laziest Retro Sneaker Is Also Its Cleanest
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now