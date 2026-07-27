Bike Bags Are Now Fashion, Too

PORTER needs no help making good bags. The Japanese brand has built its business around crafting utilitarian products with military-grade materials, with each bag meticulously handcrafted by Japanese artisans and put through an exacting level of quality control.

In other words, these are the kinds of no-nonsense, fully functional backpacks and briefcases and rucksacks that do exactly what you want from a bag. They protect your precious cargo. So, of course, when Canada’s preeminent low-key menswear brand, JJJJound, went looking for a partner for a series of commuter-friendly gear, it picked PORTER.

See, hidden beneath a pile of great shoe releases with the likes of Vans and New Balance (and its own line of carefully crafted apparel) is a brand ready to break into the fast lane of cyclingwear. It’s a logical next step for a brand “super rooted in the city lifestyle,” as its founder Justin R. Saunders told Highsnobiety last year with the release of a collection with Copenhagen's technical cycling label Pas Normal Studios.

That release saw the brands introduce an incredible race-fit cycling jersey featuring a print of Claude Monet’s Impressionist painting The Poppy Field near Argenteuil, plus a few pieces of less artistically inclined but still useful sport gear. JJJJound has been moving into this lane for a minute. It sold its own green-framed bicycle in 2021, and released two leather, steel, and aluminum bicycle seats with British bike saddle manufacturer Brooks earlier this month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the PORTER partnership, their vision of becoming one of the coolest guest stars in the world of cycling gear continues apace. Each bag is made to move and elevated by the kind of technical flourishes you'd expect from two brands known for their devotion to absolute precision. Nylon ripstop with water-repellent finish pairs with structural tarpaulin; buckles and cord stoppers are made of durable, high-quality metal.

Building a wardrobe’s worth of elevated essentials is great and all. But adding accessories that give all these pieces room to quite literally move (on top of a speeding fixie, no less) is even better.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.