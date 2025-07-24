Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Friendship Bracelet Old Skool Is Like a Skate Shoe Doodle

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
Vans wants to be your bestie. Well, in a sense.

In collaboration with Japanese skateboarder Cocona Hiraki, Vans just dropped what can best be described as a friendship journal for your feet.

The Vans Premium Old Skool Cocona sneaker comes with a detachable friendship bracelet that wraps around the heel counter like an anklet, complete with various charms.

The delightfully kitschy sneaker also wears a pink flower-adorned jumbo paper clip at the eyestay, which gives the sneaker a real stationery-style vibe.

This theme is maintained with jumbo black stitching lining the Jazz Stripe and Off The Wall embroidery at the heel counter.

The sneaker's funky, friendly energy is bolstered by the coziness found in the sneaker's ribbed corduroy upper.

Doodling is a big part of Hiraki's daily life, hence why the shoe has such a scribble-heavy aura, including a sketched palm tree and smiley face sun on the heel counter. The outsole of the sneaker also features hand-drawn illustrations designed by Hiraki.

Available on the Vans website for $120, the Old Skool Cocona sneaker joins a stunning lineup of premium Vans sneaker collabs with skate and surf stars like Tania Cruz, Karina Rozunko, and Efron Danzig. Talk about a dream friend rotation.

Maybe the real skate sneakers are the friends we made along the way.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
