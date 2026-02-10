Vans' Luxe Leather Zip-Ups Aren't Meant to Be Worn. They're Meant to Be Fastened
Vans’ power to rework core styles sets the brand apart in a crowded market. Tracing that talent back, though, reveals the root cause: an extremely strong original rotation of understated designs.
Reinventing bad designs doesn’t work. The strength of Vans’ timeless silhouettes like the Old Skool, Authentic, and Slip-On reveals itself time and time again with each new generation of the styles, it's latest being a zipper'd version. That's right.
Arguably Vans’ most popular and revered silhouette, the Vans Old Skool has seen its fair share of collaborations and limited releases. Take this all-blue leather iteration from 2 Riser Pads, or the beefed-up Knu Skool evolution.
And while bold colorways and refreshing new silhouette alterations definitely raise the profile of the shoe, there’s something to be said for a simple upgrade, too, like in the case of this titular one.
The Vans Old Skool Zip Shoe exalts the beauty of the Old Skool silhouette, framing it in a new set of premium fabrics and adding a zip along the laces.
The effect is a time-tested classic made even more wearable and luxe. Not only does the buttery leather offer a sophisticated new image, but it also ensures that the shoe is now waterproof.
Combined with hits of soft black suede, the tonal upper sets an understated backdrop for a silver-tone zip which stands out as the shoe’s defining characteristic.
