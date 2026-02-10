Vans' Luxe Leather Zip-Ups Aren't Meant to Be Worn. They're Meant to Be Fastened

Vans’ power to rework core styles sets the brand apart in a crowded market. Tracing that talent back, though, reveals the root cause: an extremely strong original rotation of understated designs.

Reinventing bad designs doesn’t work. The strength of Vans’ timeless silhouettes like the Old Skool, Authentic, and Slip-On reveals itself time and time again with each new generation of the styles, it's latest being a zipper'd version. That's right.

Arguably Vans’ most popular and revered silhouette, the Vans Old Skool has seen its fair share of collaborations and limited releases. Take this all-blue leather iteration from 2 Riser Pads, or the beefed-up Knu Skool evolution.

And while bold colorways and refreshing new silhouette alterations definitely raise the profile of the shoe, there’s something to be said for a simple upgrade, too, like in the case of this titular one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Vans Old Skool Zip Shoe exalts the beauty of the Old Skool silhouette, framing it in a new set of premium fabrics and adding a zip along the laces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The effect is a time-tested classic made even more wearable and luxe. Not only does the buttery leather offer a sophisticated new image, but it also ensures that the shoe is now waterproof.

Combined with hits of soft black suede, the tonal upper sets an understated backdrop for a silver-tone zip which stands out as the shoe’s defining characteristic.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.