A Stylist Turned Nike's Craziest Air Maxes Into Fashion Muses

Nike's Air Max Muse, the brand's latest and thickest women's sneaker, is now officially a fashion muse, thanks to stylist Veneda Carter.

Yes, Carter went from casually teasing the Air Max Muse last year to getting her own collaborative version of the model in 2025.

Carter's first Nike sneaker is a long time coming. The stylist-designer's Instagram account offers a glimpse into her impressive Nike collection, which includes ultra-classic models such as the Air Max 95, LD-1000, and Air Max Craze. Her own Air Max Muse will now join this collection if it hasn't already.

Carter's Air Max sneaker features an interesting color combination, including white, khaki green, pink, and gold. The palette is applied to equally intriguing textures, such as matte moments and meshy touches, and the model's incredibly chunky details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Max Muse is a reflection of Carter's style, which often plays with proportions, textures, and colors. She's known for striking a balance between the calm and the bold in her fashion. Her Nike shoes, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What's also interesting is that the shoelace tips feature chunky gold cluster finishes, which nod to her eponymous jewelry brand, which recently expanded into clothing.

The Nike Air Max Muse's debut has been like no other, from Olympian Jordan Chiles previewing the model to its red-hot colorways to now, a Veneda Carter spin.

Speaking of which, Carter's Nike Air Max Muse will drop this weekend at Naked's pop-up shop in its Copenhagen store from May 30 to May 31. After that, the collaborative Air Maxes will release on Veneda Carter's website on June 23, followed by a Nike SNKRS app launch on July 17.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sounds like almost a whole summer of Veneda Carter x Nike Air Max Muses.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.