A Stylist Turned Nike's Craziest Air Maxes Into Fashion Muses

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Nike's Air Max Muse, the brand's latest and thickest women's sneaker, is now officially a fashion muse, thanks to stylist Veneda Carter.

Yes, Carter went from casually teasing the Air Max Muse last year to getting her own collaborative version of the model in 2025.

Carter's first Nike sneaker is a long time coming. The stylist-designer's Instagram account offers a glimpse into her impressive Nike collection, which includes ultra-classic models such as the Air Max 95, LD-1000, and Air Max Craze. Her own Air Max Muse will now join this collection if it hasn't already.

Carter's Air Max sneaker features an interesting color combination, including white, khaki green, pink, and gold. The palette is applied to equally intriguing textures, such as matte moments and meshy touches, and the model's incredibly chunky details.

The Air Max Muse is a reflection of Carter's style, which often plays with proportions, textures, and colors. She's known for striking a balance between the calm and the bold in her fashion. Her Nike shoes, too.

What's also interesting is that the shoelace tips feature chunky gold cluster finishes, which nod to her eponymous jewelry brand, which recently expanded into clothing.

The Nike Air Max Muse's debut has been like no other, from Olympian Jordan Chiles previewing the model to its red-hot colorways to now, a Veneda Carter spin.

Speaking of which, Carter's Nike Air Max Muse will drop this weekend at Naked's pop-up shop in its Copenhagen store from May 30 to May 31. After that, the collaborative Air Maxes will release on Veneda Carter's website on June 23, followed by a Nike SNKRS app launch on July 17.

Sounds like almost a whole summer of Veneda Carter x Nike Air Max Muses.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
