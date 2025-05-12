Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Crazy Air Max Sneaker-Mule Wants to Rule the Summer

Written by Morgan Smith

Nike's officially in its "craze" era again, having resurrected its insanely techy Air Max sneaker from the early 2000s, the Air Max Craze.

After a solid spring debut, the Alpha Project model slips into a clean, summer-appropriate outfit, "White/Metallic Gold."

Shop Nike Air Max Craze

White sneakers are all-year shoes, meaning they can be worn any season. But the summer is truly their time to shine. For one, white sneakers are good for when it feels like the sun is standing right next to you, keeping you cooler than, say, an all-black shoe like the "Triple Black" Air Force 1 (no shade to the classic AF1).

Plus, let's be honest, nothing hits harder with the summer 'fits quite like a crisp pair of white sneakers.

Regardless of the outfit, Nike's Air Max Craze will be the main character. For the Craze's rebirth, Nike has fully restored the weirdly good design, which is basically an Air Max sneaker that's part mule (kind of). The Nike sneakers are mostly backless, aside from that cushioned heel strap.

If you took away the cushioned heel support, then you'd have a literal Air Max mule hybrid.

In a way, the Craze still checks the box as an easy-on shoe. It boasts a convenient zip-up upper and pull tabs on the tongue and heel for easy-breezy ride. Not to mention, its soles feature Nike's Air technology, making them quite comfortable.

And in all-white? The Air Max Craze slip-on is the perfect shoe for the approaching hot season.

Nike's reborn sneaker arrives just in time, too, landing on May 16 at Naked and AFEW for $170. Can't wait? Between you and I, they're available at CNPTS as we speak.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
