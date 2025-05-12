Nike's Crazy Air Max Sneaker-Mule Wants to Rule the Summer

Nike's officially in its "craze" era again, having resurrected its insanely techy Air Max sneaker from the early 2000s, the Air Max Craze.

After a solid spring debut, the Alpha Project model slips into a clean, summer-appropriate outfit, "White/Metallic Gold."

White sneakers are all-year shoes, meaning they can be worn any season. But the summer is truly their time to shine. For one, white sneakers are good for when it feels like the sun is standing right next to you, keeping you cooler than, say, an all-black shoe like the "Triple Black" Air Force 1 (no shade to the classic AF1).

Plus, let's be honest, nothing hits harder with the summer 'fits quite like a crisp pair of white sneakers.

Regardless of the outfit, Nike's Air Max Craze will be the main character. For the Craze's rebirth, Nike has fully restored the weirdly good design, which is basically an Air Max sneaker that's part mule (kind of). The Nike sneakers are mostly backless, aside from that cushioned heel strap.

If you took away the cushioned heel support, then you'd have a literal Air Max mule hybrid.

In a way, the Craze still checks the box as an easy-on shoe. It boasts a convenient zip-up upper and pull tabs on the tongue and heel for easy-breezy ride. Not to mention, its soles feature Nike's Air technology, making them quite comfortable.

And in all-white? The Air Max Craze slip-on is the perfect shoe for the approaching hot season.

Nike's reborn sneaker arrives just in time, too, landing on May 16 at Naked and AFEW for $170. Can't wait? Between you and I, they're available at CNPTS as we speak.