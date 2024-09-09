Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's New Extra Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Jordan Chiles will always be a winner in my book, especially in the Fashion Olympics. Fresh off the games and a bronze medal controversy, Chiles is out making her rounds at New York Fashion Week, walking runway shows in Nike Shox and casually debuting unreleased Air Max sneakers.

While throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the recent Mets and Reds game, Jordan Chiles hit the field in a custom Mets jersey, pleated Nike tennis skirt, and a pair of chunky, shiny Air Max sneakers that left sneakerheads baffled.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Seriously, what are those Nikes on this Olympian's feet? Apparently, it's Nike's all-new Air Max Muse sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's been a while since we heard about the Nike Air Max Muse. The Swoosh running shoe was last seen around the 2010s and featured a similar layered upper and boosted Air heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike made the model bigger and better for 2024, it seems.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The latest Air Max Muse features a super chunky build similar to the recently released Air Max Portal and even the V2K Run. Like its other beefed-up compadres, the Muse caps off with this oversized bulbous sole featuring a visible Air unit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike has also wrapped the Air Max Muse in a new Y2K-friendly colorway featuring black mesh base layers and shiny silver overlays.

Nike hasn't yet revealed a release date for the new incredible Air Max Muse sneaker. But Chiles' caption confirmed the pairs are indeed on the way: "Heat coming soon...#Nike."

Shop Nike Air Max

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

SalomonACS + Seasonal Asphalt/Black/Falcon
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
PattaPeewee Sports Jersey Mystical
$120.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Our LegacyPast Scarf Black
$165.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Chonky Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Big Moment
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Techy New Air Max Gets Into the Olympic Spirit
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Same Air, New Cool: Nike's Beefed-Up Air Maxes Are So Back
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Super Chunky Air Max Shoes Are True Big Steppers
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Young Thug's SP5DER Is a Proper Fashion Brand Now
    • Style
  • Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Isn't a Collection: It's a World (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike's New Extra Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved
    • Sneakers
  • Kendall Jenner Made the Canadian Tuxedo Quiet Luxury
    • Style
  • Sandy Liang Went Incognito Princess for SS25 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Salomon’s Techy Mountain Shoe Gets a Subtly Stylish Upgrade
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now