Nike's New Extra Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved

Jordan Chiles will always be a winner in my book, especially in the Fashion Olympics. Fresh off the games and a bronze medal controversy, Chiles is out making her rounds at New York Fashion Week, walking runway shows in Nike Shox and casually debuting unreleased Air Max sneakers.

While throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the recent Mets and Reds game, Jordan Chiles hit the field in a custom Mets jersey, pleated Nike tennis skirt, and a pair of chunky, shiny Air Max sneakers that left sneakerheads baffled.

Seriously, what are those Nikes on this Olympian's feet? Apparently, it's Nike's all-new Air Max Muse sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's been a while since we heard about the Nike Air Max Muse. The Swoosh running shoe was last seen around the 2010s and featured a similar layered upper and boosted Air heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike made the model bigger and better for 2024, it seems.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest Air Max Muse features a super chunky build similar to the recently released Air Max Portal and even the V2K Run. Like its other beefed-up compadres, the Muse caps off with this oversized bulbous sole featuring a visible Air unit.

Nike has also wrapped the Air Max Muse in a new Y2K-friendly colorway featuring black mesh base layers and shiny silver overlays.

Nike hasn't yet revealed a release date for the new incredible Air Max Muse sneaker. But Chiles' caption confirmed the pairs are indeed on the way: "Heat coming soon...#Nike."