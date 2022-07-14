Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Bellissimo! Venezia FC (A) Might Be Their Best Yet

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Bellissimo, bellissimo, bellissimo! Venezia FC are at it again.

Regarded as "one of the world's most fashionable football clubs", the Italian team's 2021/22 Kappa jerseys – which appeared in almost every best kit round-up last year – garnered global recognition both in the realms of sport and fashion.

Following the team's ultimate relegation back to the lower echelons of Italian football, Venezia revealed its new home jersey for 2022/23 (with the long-sleeved option selling out in just over 24 hours) and it's safe to say that while both the league and football may have gone down in quality, the kits – which arrive in the usual Kappa style of old-school Italian flair drip – certainly haven’t.

With the new season now less than three weeks away, I Leoni ałati (as they're nicknamed) take to the stage once more to present a minimalist away strip eschewed with simple 'VENEZIA' emblazoned branding at the chest, which is available online now.

Designed in tandem with Munich-based creative studio Bureau Borsche, the look comprises a light cream base with orange-and-green stripes: an ensemble the club describes as the “complete yin-and-yang relationship with the home shirt.”

What’s more, the Città di Venezia city script that is found in an elegant serif on the home shirt is transformed into a bolder modern typeface on the away strip, while the orange-and-green lines that run through both the home shirt and the away shirt are precisely equal 10mm lines.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, football kits are getting progressively better (also see Red Star FC's Lack of Guidance-designed kits), yet when it comes to Venezia FC, it's on another level completely. Bellissimo, indeed!

