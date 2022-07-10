Venezia FC Has Done It Again

As football kits come, last season’s Venezia FC looks were pretty much in a league of their own.

Designed in tandem with nice football kit aficionados Kappa, both the home and away strips took the majority of plaudits across the internet’s various Best Kit polls, with celebratory kits to mark the Italian side’s return to Serie A after a twenty-year absence.

Despite finishing bottom after just six league wins all season and ultimately being faced with an immediate return to the second tier, Venezia FC’s style on the pitch more than topped the charts – if that’s any consolation.

Kennedy Magazine / Chris Kontos

Now with an aim of bouncing back at the first time of asking, Venezia FC has unveiled its new home jersey for the 2022/23 season and – let me tell you – it’s even better than the last.

Blending tradition and modernity, the new black-based kit is “a clean contemporary update to a classic 1990s-era look,” featuring the club’s signature green and orange trim on the collar and down either sleeve.

The club crest, a chest logo, and the Kappa motif are realized in gold detailing, and sit below an incredibly-pleasing one-button collar (something severely lacking in the world of football kits).

Captured in a lookbook shot by Kennedy Magazine’s Chris Kontos on location in the Italian tourist trap of Venice, the kit – which is available for pre-order now – will undoubtedly already be dubbed one of the kits of the 2022/23 season, and that’s even before the unveiling of the away kit.