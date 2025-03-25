Kappa's Football Jerseys? Undefeated. Its Fashion Jerseys? Promising!

In what is still nothing more than an ominous post on Instagram, Acne Studios recently announced its forthcoming collaboration with Kappa.

Joining forces on what'll likely be a selection of soccer (sorry, football) jerseys and other theme-befitting goods, the Swedish luxury brand and the Italian kit makers are blending fashion and fan culture.

This isn't a novel concept. In fact, the sports world's continued encroach on all things à la mode has read as so forced, at times, that it's become a bit weird.

Nonetheless, when looking at each here-involved party's track record, the paring at hand feels particularly potent, sure to drum up an excitement that can cut through the noise.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On one side, we've got Kappa. Historically a heavy weight in the realm of iconic football jerseys, Kappa has become the go-to outfitter for a growing section of niche, undeniably stylish football teams (the likes of Red Star F.C., UD Ibiza, and Athens Kallithea, to name a few).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And in doing so, Kappa guerilla'd its way into the collective sartorial conscience as a best-in-class manufacturer of beautiful uniforms.

This brings us to its newest collaborator, Acne Studios. With previous successes with football-themed attire under their belt, the Swedes are experts in luxury football-inspired garb. (Or must I remind you of that perpetually sold-out $500 jersey from last year?)

Here's to hoping that, with the influence of a more accessibly priced Kappa, this link-up'll be a bit easier on the wallet. If nothing else, it's sure to be a masterstroke of sporty design, that is what these two specialize in after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And on that note, it just so happens that Kappa has almost simultaneously launched a new sub-line, Kappa Authentic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Intending to review its mothership's heritage sportswear through a contemporary lens, Kappa Authentic veers into more casual athleisure territory, with seasonal, streetwear-inspired collections to expand on Kappa's crossover appeal.

The campaign to ring in this next chapter was creative directed by none other than Ted Philipakos, the brains behind Venezia F.C.'s and now Athens Kallithea F.C.'s ridiculously stylish overhauls.

As for the coupling with Acne Studios, neither partner has publicly disclosed any details on the extent of this joint project or the products it'll specifically entail. But luckily, whatever these two powerhouses have in store, y'all can get kicking with your shopping of it by the end of this month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

All this to say, in a time when these kinds of footballing fusions have become commonplace, Kappa x Acne promises to be anything but run of the mill. If their legacies are any indicator, then this shot, too, is headed straight for the back of the net.