VERDY’s Transparent Swatch, Made in the Name of Love

Swatch’s latest collaboration with Japanese artist VERDY is all very lovey-dovey. A red heart is its focal point, replacing the Swatch logo on the watches' face while Girls Don’t Cry lettering wraps around the strap in soft white script.

Released May 16, red hands complete the look, giving the piece a pop of contrast. It’s light, clean, and disarmingly sweet.

For those who don’t know, VERDY’s Girls Don't Cry label has always been the sentimental type. Founded in 2017, the brand began as a one-off tee for his wife.

Since then, it’s grown into a full-fledged streetwear phenomenon, known for emotional storytelling, soft graphics, and limited drops.

On top of the romantic design language, this watch is built from bio-based materials. The case and glass are fully transparent, revealing the mechanical details beneath.

This isn’t VERDY’s first Swatch collab, either. Last year, the duo released four character-driven watches, each one expanding VERDY’s creative universe. Today’s drop re-releases one of the most beloved pieces from that collection.

Swatch has spent decades making watches playful, turning timepieces into creative canvases for artists, designers, and cultural icons. Meanwhile VERDY built his career doing the same, transforming everything from tees to toys into emotional, collectible art.

So when the two link up, the collaboration just makes sense.

And at just $120, it’s one of the most thoughtful gifts you can grab right now.

